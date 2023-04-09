Andrew Tate Urges Elon Musk ‘Must Escape the Matrix’ in a Cryptic Tweet

If you are not living under a rock, you will surely know who Andrew Tate is. The former professional kickboxer has taken over the internet since the pandemic with his videos. However, often Tate aka ‘Cobra’ is labeled a misogynist and harmful to young boys because of his controversial statements about women. For the same reason, the 36-year-old was banned from several social media platforms last year. However, Tate got his Twitter account back in the same year after the South African billionaire Elon Musk bought the platform for over $44 Billion. But Musk later clarified he had nothing to do with Tate’s account.

Since then, ‘Cobra’ has been building a strong presence on Twitter. He now has over five million followers. Tate recently also had advice for the CEO of Twitter.

What did Andrew Tate say about Elon Musk?

Elon Musk is infamous for his Twitter antics. The Tesla founder posts anything that comes to his mind and his accounts seem amusing if you are a meme lover. In a similar vein, Musk posted a meme with a reference to the movie Matrix.

It is easy to understand that Musk was trying to troll people who argue with strangers on Twitter. However, Tate had a bit different understanding of the tweet. Responding to Musk, Tate wrote, “You must escape.”

It is worth noting that Tate has mentioned ‘The Matrix’ multiple times in his tweets and interviews. He even blamed ‘The Matrix’ for his arrest last year in Romania.

What is ‘The Matrix’?

As aforementioned, Andrew Tate talks a lot about ‘The Matrix’ in his media appearances. Apparently, just like the movie starring Keanu Reeves, Tate believes there is a group of people with higher powers that run the world.

Thus, he also educates his followers on social media to escape ‘The Matrix.’ Andrew Tate even has a website called ‘The Real World, where he claims to teach people ways to escape the said Matrix. Thus, he advised the same to Elon Musk.

In December last year, Tate, along with his younger brother, was arrested by the Romanian police on suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering. However, Tate always maintained his innocence and blamed ‘The Matrix’ for framing him.

After spending over two months inside prison, Tate was released. However, he is still under house arrest and cannot leave Romania, as the investigation is still going on. Thus, it remains to be seen if his troubles end or not.

What are your thoughts on Andrew Tate’s Matrix? What do you guys think about his advice for Musk?