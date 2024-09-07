“He Knocks Out Jake Paul”- KSI Picks an Anti-Dote For ‘The Problem Child’ and It’s Not Mike Tyson

KSI and Jake Paul’s rivalry is as fierce as ever, except this time KSI isn’t talking about stepping into the ring himself. Reacting to a video on Twitter, KSI claims he’s found someone who can knock out “The Problem Child,” and surprisingly, it’s not Mike Tyson, who many have speculated could be the first person to stop the younger Paul brother.

With multiple failed attempts to fight Jake himself, KSI seems confident that he’s found the perfect antidote to take down his longtime nemesis. The man in question here is Harrison Sullivan also known as ‘hstikkytokky’. Sullivan is an internet personality from the United Kingdom and like a lot of fellow influencers he has also taken a liking to the sport of boxing.

Sullivan recently made his boxing debut with KSI’s promotion company Misfits. The 22-year-old took on George Fensom in his first ever boxing match. Although it was an exhibition fight on paper, Sullivan’s performance left no doubt that he has real potential in the sport.

In the very first round of the fight, the Brit landed a inch-perfect left hook that knocked out his opponent and earned him his first win in the sport. The win has lead to KSI making a major statement about Sullivan.

“Call me crazy but I truly believe, after a year of training, he knocks out Jake Paul.”

Call me crazy but I truly believe, after a year of training, he knocks out Jake Paul https://t.co/QRq8kIJN9r — ksi (@KSI) September 6, 2024



As things stand, Sullivan has a lot of work to do before he secures a fight against Jake.

For now, fans would much rather see KSI himself take on Jake rather than someone he thinks can knockout the ‘Problem Child’ a few years from now.

KSI’s approach for Jake Paul fight

It seems like it has been an eternity now that KSI and ‘The Problem Child’ have been going back and forth over a possible fight. Unfortunately for fans, the two men have not been able to come to an agreement over weight class due to which the fight has not taken place.

In a recent interview, KSI stated that he is no longer actively pursuing the Paul fight.

Rather, he is going to sit back and wait for it to come to him. He believes that eventually Paul will run out of options and realize that KSI is the only big fight left.

The 31-year-old believes that at this point getting a deal done would be a lot easier.

But truth be told, unless Paul gets beaten by KSI, it’s unlikely that the KSI fight is going to materialize for the time being.