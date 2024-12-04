Shakur Stevenson Calls Out Gervonta Davis’ ‘Goofy Sh*t’ for Dismissing His Contributions to Boxing

Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson don’t see eye to eye, and their latest exchange holds testament to it. The two have been bickering for some time now but for some reason, Davis refuses to fight Stevenson and get it over with. What he’s happy to do, however, is dismiss Stevenson’s achievements in the sport.

Naturally, Shakur wasn’t going to let that slide. But how did this start? Davis was in a media scrum answering questions for his upcoming fight with Lamont Roach, when a reporter asked him if he would be willing to fight Stevenson.

Davis, who generally has a calm demeanor, instantly got fired up and animated while completely dismissing Stevenson as an opponent and as a boxer.

“For what? What have Shakur done? What have he done in the sport? He haven’t done nothing. The young one is looking more better than him. Keyshawn looking way better than him. Y’all keep screaming his name, he haven’t done nothing.”

Gervonta Davis says why does he have to fight Shakur Stevenson when he hasn’t done anything in the sport of boxing pic.twitter.com/5uDRWf9ZGU — Hassan (@Hassanwellss) December 3, 2024



Stevenson found the clip hilarious and called Davis’ remarks “goofy s*it”.

That’s all I could do gang laugh at this goofy shit https://t.co/v7qpnb84Xk — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) December 3, 2024



Davis, undefeated at 30-0 also labeled Steven’s power as nothing out of the ordinary, while dismissing his defense and technique. However, at 22-0, Stevenson remains calm, seemingly unfazed by Tank’s words.

There might be a desperation to see “Tank” Davis and Stevenson clash for lightweight supremacy, but don’t hold your breath. For months now, it’s been stuck in limbo, as major fights in the U.S. often are.

For now, Stevenson will try to level up on that record with a win over Flyod Schofield Jr on February 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Stevenson looks to finish next fight

While Stevenson is the heavy favorite to cruise past the undefeated prospect, it’s not just about winning for the former WBC champion.

He has faced backlash recently for his slow-paced wins against Edwin De Los Santos and Artem Harutyunyan for being ‘lackluster’. This makes his upcoming fight a pivotal opportunity to silence the critics.

Meanwhile, Schofield, nicknamed “Kid Austin,” has had a rollercoaster year. His disqualification win over Esteuri Suero and a shaky performance against Rene Tellez Giron, where he was knocked down for the first time, haven’t done him any favors. Yet, when William Zepeda pulled out of his mandatory fight with Stevenson due to injury, Schofield eagerly stepped in.

The trash talk has been fiery as well, with Schofield’s father calling Stevenson overrated and promising a knockout.

Schofield added fuel, tweeting, “X won’t save you when the bell rings.”

Stevenson’s sharp response?

“That’s the energy I’m looking for, keep popping it lil n***a.”

Sure, looks like things are heating up. So, who are you putting your money on?