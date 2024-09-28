Shakur Stevenson Confident in His Pick for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Rematch

Shakur Stevenson is willing to bet real money on his pick for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk rematch. The heavyweight pair are set to fight their rematch on December 21, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will be the second time the pair duke it out under the Riyadh Season banner.

The Ukrainian fighter will look to eliminate any doubt about the legitimacy of his first win in their rematch. For Fury, it is an opportunity to avenge the sole loss on his otherwise perfect record.

But even though ‘The Cat’ is the first person to beat ‘The Gypsy King’ inside the ring, Stevenson does not think he will be able to replicate his effort in the rematch.

The young boxer has tweeted his predictions for the fight, and is so confident that he is even urging his fans to put money on his pick,

“I got Fury in the rematch whoever wanna bet some Bread on it hit my line, Long as he in dog shape it’s gone be easy!”

Stevenson believes it will be an easy night for Fury. It would seem that for the second time in a row, ‘The Cat‘ is being counted out of the fight, which could again prove to be a motivation for the Ukrainian.

Usyk is not someone you want to bet against. History has a funny way of repeating itself every now and then and every time Usyk has been the underdog, he has beat the odds to win the fight.

However, ‘Fearless‘ has a reason for putting all his weight behind the Mancunian fighter.

Stevenson on why Fury beats Usyk

After picking ‘The Gypsy King‘ to dethrone Oleksandr Usyk, Stevenson of course owed fans an explanation, especially since he seemed happy enough to ask them to bet real money on his pick.

Fans in the comments were quick to call out ‘Fearless’ for counting the champ out like everyone did last time. However, he had a very simple logic for his prediction,

“Usyk one of the greatest I ever seen tbh but if Tyson Fury is in tip top shape and locked in I got him fs”

As good as Usyk has been, Fury has beaten worse odds than this in his life. From depression to obesity to alcohol abuse, the ‘Gypsy King’ has fought for his own life and won. So, if Stevenson puts his faith in the Mancunian, he will have had some really verifiable reasons for the same.