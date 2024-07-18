Start Time of Jake Paul vs Mike Perry In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK and Australia

After nine wins and one hard-fought loss, social media influencer turned boxing sensation, Jake Paul will meet Mike Perry in the ring this weekend on July 20 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida for a cruiserweight bout. In fact, the former MMA star will act as ‘Iron’ Mike’s gatekeeper before the 27-year-old gets his dream match-up against Tyson.

The undercard begins on Saturday, July 20, at local time, however, the ring walk for the main bout is not expected until the early hours of Sunday.

Nevertheless, fight fans around the world can catch the action live stream on DAZN Boxing’s official application in over 200 countries worldwide on pay-per-view.

Below, are the listing timings, and ring walks for the main event in 20-plus countries including the UK, Australia, and the US.

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Event Ring walk USA(ET) 9:00 PM (July 20) 12:00 AM (July 21) Canada (ET) 9:00 PM (July 20) 12:00 AM (July 21) UK (BST) 2:00 AM (July 21) 5:00 AM (July 21) Australia (AEDT) 11:00 AM (July 21) 2:00 PM (July 21) New Zealand (NZST) 1:00 AM (July 21) 4:00 PM (July 21) Brazil (BRT) 10:00 PM (July 20) 1:00 AM (July 21) France (CEST) 3:00 AM (July 21) 6:00 AM (July 21) Denmark (CET) 3:00 AM (July 21) 6:00 AM (July 21) Sweden (CET) 3:00 AM (July 21) 6:00 AM (July 21) Ireland (BST) 2:00 AM (July 21) 5:00 AM (July 21) Italy (CET) 3:00 AM (July 21) 6:00 AM (July 21) Argentina (ART) 10:00 PM (July 20) 1:00 AM (July 21) Ecuador (ECT) 8:00 PM (July 20) 11:00 PM (July 20) Mexico (CST) 7:00 PM (July 20) 10:00 PM (July 20) Russia (MSK) 4:00 AM (July 21) 7:00 AM (July 21) Japan (JST) 10:00 AM (July 21) 1:00 PM (July 21) Philippines (PHT) 9:00 AM (July 21) 12:00 PM (July 21) India (IST) 8:30 AM (July 21) 11:30 PM (July 21) Saudi Arabia (KSA) 4:00 AM (July 21) 7:00 AM (July 21) Singapore (SST) 9:00 AM (July 21) 12:00 PM (July 21) South Africa (SAST) 6:30 AM (July 21) 9:30 AM (July 21) Uzbekistan 6:00 AM (July 21) 9:00 AM (July 21)

Now for those who are wondering about the Mike Tyson bout, the rescheduled bout is set for November and will go ahead as planned despite the former heavyweight champion’s health scare.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson rescheduled for November

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, 27, set the whole combat sports world ablaze when he announced the surprise clash with the 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion out of nowhere.

The young gun wasted no time and went right after the money fight with no leaks or rumors before the fight was set.

While the earlier scheduled fight on July 20 will feature Paul, Tyson is out due to a mid-flight health scare and Perry will fill in for the former champ.

Thus rescheduling the bout to Friday, November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Furthermore, each fighter will use 14-ounce gloves with no headgear, and knockouts are allowed with the boxing records on the line.

The event will be a Netflix feature, in what will be their first venture into combat sports.