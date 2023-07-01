After Hitting 2,000,000 Milestone on Twitter, Andrew Tate Tells Brother Tristan to ‘Delete’ His Account

Andrew and Tristan are two of the most controversial personalities on the internet. And because of their controversial statements regarding women, they have been banned from major social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and even apps like Ola. But this isn’t stopping the Tate brothers from putting out content. The brothers now upload their podcasts on Rumble and are frequently active on Twitter. Despite their arrest last year, Andrew Tate saw a surge in his Twitter following.

The 36-year-old currently has over 7 million followers on his Twitter account. Meanwhile, the younger Tate has recently reached the 2 million milestone. Despite such a huge landmark, Andrew hilariously told Tristan to detect his account.

Andrew Tate tells Tristan to delete his account

In one of his recent tweets, Tristan expresses his gratitude for having passed the 2 million followers mark on Twitter. Tristan, in the same tweet, also asked his followers for ways to celebrate his achievement. Tristan wrote:

“What should I do to celebrate 2 million followers on Twitter? I appreciate all the support guys.”

Following his tweet, Andrew Tate thought of taking a sly dig at his brother. Reacting to Tristan’s tweet, Andrew urged him to delete the account. He wrote:

“Delete your account.”

Fans seemed to have enjoyed Tate’s response and also talked about it in the comment section. After Andrew Tate’s answer, Tristan reacted to getting trolled by his own brother. Tristan wrote:

“Radio’d by my own brother.”

The Tate brothers are currently going through legal troubles as they are under house arrest after being charged with human trafficking and other crimes. Thus, the healthy interaction between the brothers appeared to have lightened their mood as well as the mood of their followers.

While the brothers are known for their blunt opinions, Tristan hasn’t been one of them for some time now. On his Twitter, the social media celebrity has praised various notable people for taking on physical challenges.

Tristan praises MrBeast and Adin Ross

Tristan Tate, who comes from a combat sports background, has always been a proponent of physical fitness. Despite having retired from competition years ago, the 34-year-old maintains his physical condition by working out on a daily basis.

As a result, he enjoys it when someone else, particularly a prominent person, does the same. That being said, Tate recently praised famed YouTuber MrBeast after he revealed his physical transformation.

Tate further claimed that MrBeast is leading by example at this level of celebrity. Similarly, Tate was all praise for prominent streamer Adin Ross after he took up boxing. Tate had some kind comments for him on Twitter.

What are your thoughts about Tate praising famous people? What do you guys think about Andrew’s tweet?