UFC’s Renato Moicano Suggests Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Outcome Could Be Manipulated For Mike Tyson Fight

The weekend, Jake Paul returns to action to take on former UFC star Mike Perry in a boxing match. Since leaving the UFC, ‘Platinum’ has carved his legacy as one of the greats in bare knuckle boxing. However according to UFC star Renato Moicano, everything about the fight is set up to make sure Jake Paul get his hands raised at the end of the night.

Moicano in a recent episode of his podcast, ‘Show Me The Money’ shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Paul and Perry and went on to make a serious accusation about the fight saying,

“I think Jake Paul cannot afford to lose against Perry before the fight against Mike Tyson. Everything will be set up boxing is f**king corrupt we know that the judges gonna find a way. I think they’re going to say Jake Paul wins just because he is a bigger name.”

According to Moicano there is a lot on the line for Paul and therefore he has to win. If he loses the fight, there is a risk of the fight against Tyson potentially falling apart.

Therefore, Moicano believes the judges will do everything in their power to hand Paul the win. Additionally, both Gilbert Burns and Moicano agreed that Perry does have a strong chance of winning in a fair fight.

However, he is better off not leaving it in the hands of the judges. The Brazilian duo stated that they were rooting for Perry to get a win against ‘The Problem Child’.

Could Perry beat Paul & derail the Tyson fight?

Yes, and no!

‘The Problem Child’ was supposed to take on Mike Tyson next month. However, an ulcer flare up forced Tyson to miss a few weeks of training due to which the fight was postponed. However, the tickets for the event were already sold out, and the venue booked. Therefore, all the fans who bought the tickets were issued new tickets for the new date that has been set.

Since there is a lot of money that has already been put into it, it is unlikely that the fight will get called off even if Paul loses the fight.

However, the demand and the hype around the fight will die down massively if Paul is unable to overcome Mike Perry.

Now speaking of Perry, he does have a very good chance of actually beating Paul if the fight doesn’t go the distance. He is a smaller man, much faster and is hard as nails. Platinum Perry is called that for a reason because that chin is unbreakable.

And he loves a bit of violence himself. No man without a taste of his own blood becomes the BKFC champion. So Paul will definitely have to watch out but as far as the Tyson fight is concerned, he is still doing that.