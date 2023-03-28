Becky Lynch Didn’t Know Who Logan Paul and Jake Paul Were Until They Started Boxing

Logan Paul and Jake Paul are two of the most popular influencers on the face of this earth. Regardless of how one feels about them, it is hard to argue that they are well known. Not to Becky Lynch, though. The Man recently revealed that she had no idea who the Paul Brothers were and why fans even loved them.

During an appearance on the E! The Rundown, Lynch stated that until they started boxing, she was not aware of the influencer brothers.

The Maverick has won fans over with his body of work in the WWE. However, the Man is far from impressed and even stated that he didn’t love what he was doing.

Becky Lynch didn’t know Logan Paul and Jake Paul until the brothers started boxing

Logan Paul made his wrestling debut at last year’s WrestleMania, where he partnered The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Fans were initially against him joining the WWE. However, it was soon evident that he could actually go in the ring.

His match against Roman Reigns was the tipping point. No one could deny any longer that Logan Paul wasn’t made for the wrestling business. However, Lynch sees it differently.

“I didn’t know who these Paul brothers were until they started doing boxing and I was like, why do people love these people?” Lynch said.

She then explained that everything she does is out of love for wrestling and its fans. This very love is what motivates her to put in the work all 52 weeks in a year, unlike Logan Paul, who came in with all the hype and only wrestles the major events.

“What’s he doing, two or three matches a year. I work 52 weeks a year because I love this and because we have to make the towns and the fans come to see us every single week, three, four, five times a week. To come in and just get the big matches and big stadiums when you haven’t put in the work. I don’t love that.”

Logan Paul will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39

It is important to note that Lynch’s statement on Logan Paul could possibly be a work. After all, the Maverick is set to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

The basis of the storyline is the same argument that Lynch just made. Rollins believes that Logan Paul is in it for the money and not the sanctimony of wrestling.

Considering the caliber of talent the two possess, it could very likely be the match of the night. However, it is a packed card, and it would be too early to call anything.

Also, on the WrestleMania 39 card is Becky Lynch, who will be partnered by Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus against Damage Control.

Incidentally, the Man has expressed interest in competing on both Nights of WrestleMania. After she’s done facing Bayley and her stable, she also wants to defend her Women’s Tag Team titles at the showcase of the immortals. Although, there has been no word regarding the possibility of this happening so far.

