Shaquille O’Neal Builds Excitement for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Match With Pre-Fight Confrontation Video

Souvik Roy
Published

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has showcased his affinity for combat sports in a plethora of ways to date. From training in various martial arts genres to gracing fight events, O’Neal doesn’t mind going the extra mile to satisfy his desires related to this sport. He once again expressed his love for combat sports recently, via his Instagram story, sharing a video of boxing star, Ryan Garcia’s faceoff against his coveted rival Devin Haney, for their upcoming match on 20 April.

‘Shaq’s’ Instagram story is expected to garner massive amounts of views, thanks to his huge fan following. Updates from the accounts of noted celebrities also help the event organizers in many ways. O’Neal’s story could lead to an increase in ticket sales to the Garcia vs. Haney fight. It could also prompt many to purchase PPVs to witness the same on their screens.

 

The organizers of the Garcia vs. Haney fight will expect a boost in their revenues, now that the former LA Lakers center has also expressed interest in the event. But the NBA legend and lots of boxing fans like him aren’t interested in the business side of the fight.

Instead, they’ll have a keener eye on how the fight progresses and which of these two gets their hand raised in the end. However, Ryan Garcia fans may be in a spot of worry regarding his current condition.

Ryan Garcia accused of drug abuse before the fight

Drugs and PEDs have shortened the careers of several noted combat sports stars to date. This is why, Ryan Garcia being involved in a drug abuse scandal shook the boxing world. Multiple combat sports personas, including Garcia’s rival, Haney, advised him to get rid of his “coca*ne” abuse.

Garcia’s performance against Haney may not be affected in a major way, even if the accusations against him turn out to be true. But ‘KingRy’ won’t be able to avoid the effects in the long run. Several noted boxers have seen the negative sides of such abuses. Hence, a large chunk of Garcia fans will hope that he stays clean.

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

