Shaquille O’Neal Builds Excitement for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Match With Pre-Fight Confrontation Video

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has showcased his affinity for combat sports in a plethora of ways to date. From training in various martial arts genres to gracing fight events, O’Neal doesn’t mind going the extra mile to satisfy his desires related to this sport. He once again expressed his love for combat sports recently, via his Instagram story, sharing a video of boxing star, Ryan Garcia’s faceoff against his coveted rival Devin Haney, for their upcoming match on 20 April.

‘Shaq’s’ Instagram story is expected to garner massive amounts of views, thanks to his huge fan following. Updates from the accounts of noted celebrities also help the event organizers in many ways. O’Neal’s story could lead to an increase in ticket sales to the Garcia vs. Haney fight. It could also prompt many to purchase PPVs to witness the same on their screens.

The organizers of the Garcia vs. Haney fight will expect a boost in their revenues, now that the former LA Lakers center has also expressed interest in the event. But the NBA legend and lots of boxing fans like him aren’t interested in the business side of the fight.

Instead, they’ll have a keener eye on how the fight progresses and which of these two gets their hand raised in the end. However, Ryan Garcia fans may be in a spot of worry regarding his current condition.

Ryan Garcia accused of drug abuse before the fight

Drugs and PEDs have shortened the careers of several noted combat sports stars to date. This is why, Ryan Garcia being involved in a drug abuse scandal shook the boxing world. Multiple combat sports personas, including Garcia’s rival, Haney, advised him to get rid of his “coca*ne” abuse.

Garcia’s performance against Haney may not be affected in a major way, even if the accusations against him turn out to be true. But ‘KingRy’ won’t be able to avoid the effects in the long run. Several noted boxers have seen the negative sides of such abuses. Hence, a large chunk of Garcia fans will hope that he stays clean.