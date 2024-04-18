Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, Australia, and, More

There were a lot of questions about Ryan Garcia’s rival for his next encounter. Nevertheless, the calendar shows that ‘KingRy’s’ next bout is just a couple of days away from now. It is also confirmed that he will be taking on Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney for this upcoming bout.

With the Garcia vs Haney bout shaping up to be quite exciting, we are already counting the hours left for the showdown. Besides, the coveted encounter is expected to get a worldwide audience, and it is indispensable for the fans to be aware of the starting time as per their location.

Stated below is a detailed guide to the starting timings of the coveted Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight in more than 20 countries of the world, including the USA, the UK, and Australia.

Country(Time Zone) Event starting time Haney vs. Garcia starting time (approx) USA(ET) 8:00 PM (20 April) 11:00 PM (20 April) Canada (ET) 8:00 PM (20 April) 11:00 PM (20 April) UK (GMT) 1:00 AM (21 April) 4:00 AM (21 April) Australia (AEDT) 11:00 AM (21 April) 2:00 PM (21 April) New Zealand (NZST) 1:00 PM (21 April) 3:00 PM (21 April) Spain (CET) 2:00 AM (21 April) 5:00 AM (21 April) Denmark (CET) 2:00 AM (21 April) 5:00 AM (21 April) Sweden (CET) 2:00 AM (21 April) 5:00 AM (21 April) Ireland (GMT) 1:00 AM (21 April) 4:00 AM (21 April) Italy (CET) 2:00 AM (21 April) 5:00 AM (21 April) Brazil (BRT) 10:00 PM (20 April) 1:00 AM (21 April) Argentina (ART) 10:00 PM (20 April) 1:00 AM (21 April) Ecuador (ECT) 8:00 PM (20 April) 11:00 PM (20 April) Mexico (CST) 7:00 PM (20 April) 10:00 PM (20 April) China (CST) 9:00 AM (21 April)Noon M (21 April) Japan (JST) 10:00 AM (21 April) 1:00 PM (21 April) Philippines (PHT) 10:00 AM (21 April) 1:00 PM (21 April) India (IST) 6:30 AM (21 April) 9:30 AM (21 April) Bangladesh (BST) 7:00 AM (21 April) 10:00 AM (21 April) Singapore (SST) 9:00 AM (21 April) Noon (21 April) South Africa (SAST) 3:00 AM (21 April) 6:00 AM (21 April) Nigeria (WAT) 2:00 AM (21 April) 5:00 AM (21 April) UAE (GST) 5:00 AM (21 April) 8:00 AM (21 April)

The three-hour gap between the starting time of the event and the Garcia vs. Haney fight suggests that the entire card contains several other exciting bouts. Hence, we would recommend fans keep a lookout for those as well

Which other fights will take place on the night of the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia showdown?

Apart from the Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia fight, fans will be treated to several other exciting encounters this coming weekend. Some of them include:

John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez (WBA interim flyweight title fight)

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb (junior welterweight fight)

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe (middleweight fight)

It’s quite apparent that ‘KingRy’s’ fans will be eager to watch him earn his first-ever world championship on April 20. However, defeating the current WBC super lightweight champ isn’t going to be a cakewalk for the 27-year-old. Catching the action from home is also quite easy as one needs to subscribe to DAZN and pay the extra PPV amount.