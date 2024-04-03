SHOCKING! Mike Tyson Ditches Cannabis Ahead of Jake Paul Fight Vows to Remain ‘Raw and Naked’

Mike Tyson is giving up Cannabis. ‘Kid’ Dynamite will take on Jake Paul in the summer of 2024 a month after turning 58. The legendary boxer always promotes cannabis and even has his own line of products, including ear-shaped edibles. However, Tyson has decided to lay off cannabis ahead of his next fight. ‘Iron’ Mike is looking to teach Paul a lesson and derail his plans of becoming a boxing world champion.

Advertisement

Mike Tyson still possesses great speed and power at his age. He has always spoken about how cannabis makes him calm and turns him into a likable person. However, in an interview with Fox News on YouTube, the veteran boxer stated how he will lay off it for a while, so he can get vicious in the ring:

“But I don’t think I’ll be smoking for this fight and I think I’m gonna be really irritable and nasty…Normally I do, but at this particular fight I’m gonna go pretty raw and naked.”

Advertisement

Mike Tyson says when he does not use cannabis, he becomes very irritable and is not a fun person to be around. He hopes this persona will help him be aggressive when he gets into the ring. An angry ‘Iron’ Mike is the last thing you want to step into the ring with. Jake Paul will be in a world of trouble if Tyson’s plan works out and he does end up getting vicious.

In the same interview, Tyson spoke about why he thinks he can beat Jake Paul despite the vast age difference.

Mike Tyson reveals why he thinks he will beat Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is extremely confident that he can beat Jake Paul. There is a 30-year age gap between the pair, and in a sport like boxing, that matters a lot.

However, Tyson does not think it will be much of a problem. While in conversation with Sean Hannity, the 57-year-old revealed why he thinks he will win against Jake:

“I don’t think he is faster than me. I train every day, I take it serious… I’m invincible. This guys gonna come, try and hurt me, which I am accustomed to, and he’s gonna be greatly mistaken.”

Advertisement

Mike Tyson believes he is faster than Jake Paul. He constantly uploads his training videos on social media, which garner millions of views. At the age of 57, Tyson still possesses a lot of speed and power, which is astonishing to see especially when he works the pads.