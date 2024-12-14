“Sign the Contract”: Nate Diaz Fires Back at Jake Paul’s MMA Challenge, Demanding an Immediate Fight

Months after defeating Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match and then suing the promoters for the fight, former UFC star Nate Diaz has now responded to a Jake Paul callout. The younger Paul brother had earlier told the media that Diaz was scared to fight him. In response, the ‘Stockton Slugger’ has asked him to sign the contract right now.

Sign the contract Scary and not in 12 months from now and in a shitty organization pic.twitter.com/fptB1I8tNv — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 14, 2024



Since his win against Tyson earlier this year, Paul has been riding a high unlike ever before, even by his lofty standards. He has been called out by world champions like Daniel Dubois and threatened with vengeance for Tyson by banned boxer, Ryan Garcia.

Paul, however, has used this shift in power dynamics to beat his own drum.

Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard…hahaha But fuck it…I’m going to have Nakisa talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans pic.twitter.com/J2CWIkYRZQ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 19, 2024



So, it will be interesting to see if he actually signs with Diaz for a boxing match. And even if he does, the question of whether he is willing to go down in weight to fight still lingers. He has already defeated Diaz once back in 2023 when he won their boxing match convincingly pretty much all of their 10 rounds of battle.

Paul has never been interested in a rematch otherwise he would have already had one with Tommy Fury, who gave him the only loss of his professional career.

Besides, as mentioned before, since breaking Canelo’s gate record with the Tyson fight, he has been spoilt for choice.

Everybody loves to hate Jake Paul

Whether it is their love for Tyson or the sheer fact that fighting Paul means raking in millions, serious boxers and MMA stars have all been lining up for a piece of that action.

Even the current WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev challenged Paul a week after the Tyson fight. Responding to a tweet by Paul, Beterbiev asked him if he wanted to fight any serious boxers ever.

After four years it’s time to have serious challenges. Didn’t notice your acceptance or rejection. So what are we gonna do? — Artur Beterbiev (@ABeterbiev) November 18, 2024



Even boxer, Antonia Tarver’s father issued Paul a challenge on behalf of his son.

Realistically It’s The Biggest Fight In Boxing Old vs New “If Jake Paul Beats Me He Legit And Deserves Everyone’s Respect In Boxing”. No Script!! #TarverPaul @jakepaul We’ll Sell Out In One Day In Tampa or Orlando Like,share,comment, & subscribe to #TarversTake… pic.twitter.com/7CW0dZZ5aE — Antonio Tarver Sr. (@AntonioTarver) November 19, 2024



Or perhaps it was actually him issuing the challenge since he is roughly in the age group of most of Paul’s opponents. Meanwhile, former boxing champion, Andre Ward also queued up and accepted the challenge that NBA player Damian Lillard had issued on his behalf.

Let’s talk about it ! https://t.co/SKq3OlORgd — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) November 16, 2024



So, the ball is in Paul’s court. Now, whether he picks up the gloves again and fights a real boxer or continues to fight celebrities, it is a choice he needs to make.