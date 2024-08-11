Turki Alalshikh and Oscar De La Hoya Verbally Nail Down Crawford vs. Vergil and Shakur vs. Zepeda Matchups On Same Card

Over the past few years, boxing has seen some of the biggest fights take place effortlessly. A huge portion of that credit for the same goes to the involvement of Turki Alalshikh and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 43-year-old does not plan on slowing things down anytime soon either as he has now verbally agreed on two major fights with fellow promoter, Oscar De La Hoya.

During an interaction at a recent event, De La Hoya and Alalshikh were interviewed by a DAZN reporter, where the former simply stated that they wanted to make big fights.

“If Vergil wins, we make Crawford next.”

Alalshikh took it up a notch further and replied to De La Hoya’s proposal:

“Yes I will give Crawford a big offer to do this. And let’s see, and not this only we want to see Shakur and Zepeda.”

Turki Alalshikh & Oscar De la Hoya verbally agree on Crawford Vergil & Shakur Zepeda same card #boxing



Needless to say, the Mexican promoter was extremely pleased with this offer. To make things sweeter he suggested that the two fights should take place at the same time on the same card.

Now, this might not seem very likely as unlike in the UFC, a boxing fight card never has more than one big name.

However, Alalshikh’s involvement in the sport has made the most unlikeliest of fights a reality so it would be unwise to doubt the man anymore.

This is not the only thing the two men have agreed on this week; Canelo Alvarez’s attitude being another issue bringing the two men two together.

De La Hoya stands with Alalshikh on Alvarez problem

Earlier this week, Alalshikh started the war of words with Alvarez stating that he had no desire to work with the Mexican fighter. The Saudi Arabian promoter stated that Alvarez was unrealistic in his demands due to which he was going to shift his focus on making fights that were actually possible.

Needless to say, Alvarez did not take this lightly, he hit back at the Saudi Arabian promoter stating that he was not a sell-out and would fight only when his price was met.

His former promoter De La Hoya then jumped in on the situation and immediately stated that he was relieved to not be the only one who thought Canelo is an ‘arrogant piece of s*it’’.

The Mexican champion has not responded to his former promoter yet.