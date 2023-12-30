Dmitry Bivol Reportedly Signs for Saudi Battle Against Artur Beterbiev, But One Condition Needs to Be Met

The boxing world has been buzzing for a long time to see a mega unification fight between two of the top lightweight boxers in the world, Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. Both undefeated boxers have been in talks to meet under the lights for quite some time. Finally, reports suggest that the fight will soon become official, as Bivol has reportedly signed his part of the deal, but Beterbiev is yet to sign. Let’s dive into the exciting details of this update.

Recently, boxing journalist Dan Rafael shared an interesting update on this potential fight. According to his reports, Dmitry Bivol has signed a contract with the Saudi Arabian organizers to face three-belt champion Artur Beterbiev in his next fight. However, now Beterbiev has to do his part first. He must also retain his belts against former super middleweight champion Callum Smith on Jan 13th before the big fight.

Both undefeated fighters have expressed interest in facing each other for various reasons. Firstly, it would significantly impact their legacies, and secondly, it promises to be a lucrative boxing bout that could earn them millions.

With the Saudi Arabian team organizing the fight, it adds grandeur to the event. We’ve seen Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou and the recent Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin bouts in Saudi Arabia. Both the fights held on a grand stage, drew big names from the combat industry and other prominent stars to hype the event.

Given that this event is also organized by the Saudi Arabian team, it promises to be another grand event. Meanwhile, let’s see their comparison to know what they are bringing to the table.

Dimtry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev Comparison

Starting with their records, Beterbiev is an undefeated fighter with a 19-0 record, knocking out everyone he has faced. Meanwhile, Bivol, is also an undefeated boxer with a 22-0 record, but he has just 11 knockout wins. Bivol was the Fighter of the Year in 2022, defeating Canelo Alvarez.

The Russian hammer, proudly representing Canada, stands as the sole champion with a perfect knockout record. If all falls into place, the announcement for the fight date can be expected soon. Currently, Bivol has reportedly sealed the deal, with the specific date yet to be disclosed.