Daniel Cormier Addresses Misconceptions Surrounding Alleged ‘Flipping the Bird’ to Jon Jones After Phone Call

UFC fans were startled to see Daniel Cormier showing the middle finger even after a pleasant conversation with Jon Jones in a recently surfaced video. It also got many of them mentioning that there might still be some fire under the ashes of the long-concluded Jones vs. Cormier rivalry. However, in the latest episode of his podcast, ‘DC’ clarified that his “flipping the bird” reaction wasn’t linked to his conversation with ‘Bones’ in the UFC behind-the-scenes video.

The video showed Jones and Cormier reconnecting as old friends and they even complimented each other. However, ‘DC’ pulled out his middle finger following the conversation and displayed it to the camera. Well, since then Cormier has detailed that he was reacting to a joke encircling the room at that moment instead of trying to deride his former rival. The Louisiana native said,

“Jon says ‘Hey, can I speak to Daniel’, which was very odd because Jon and I aren’t great friends. [But] I wasn’t flipping off Jones. Everybody made a joke in the room afterward and so I flipped the bird.”

Several fans and pundits have counted the Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier rivalry as one of the best in the history of the promotion. Fans still fondly remember the insanely chaotic buildups and enthralling in-octagon action of both the Jones vs. Cormier fights. However, as time went by, both Cormier and Jones moved on from their beef.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of ‘DC’s podcast also had him talking about another rivalry that has kept fans waiting for more than a year now.

Daniel Cormier is clueless about the materialization of the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight

Conor McGregor may be promoting BKFC events through his social media handles currently, but he has yet to provide any update about showing up for the UFC 303 main event fight against Michael Chandler.

Ariel Helwani and Chandler’s positivity regarding the fight has provided Cormier with hope. However, like several other fans, ‘DC’ is also clueless about whether the coveted McGregor vs. Chandler fight will ultimately materialize. Despite their differences, Cormier and Jones might both agree on the point that they want to witness McGregor taking on Chandler at UFC 303.