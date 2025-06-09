Joe Rogan Believes Peeking Behind the Charity Curtain Might ‘Make You Never Want to Donate Again’

e Rogan during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 at Circuit Of The Americas in Austin Texas.

UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, has issued a warning to his fans about apparent questionable charitable organizations, claiming many don’t share the majority of funds raised with the recipients.

Rogan, who returned to action with the promotion overnight, called all the action from start to finish at UFC 316 in New Jersey. Not only did he witness Kayla Harrison crowned the new bantamweight champion, the commentator also lauded bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili, following his dominant submission win over Sean O’Malley.

But earlier this week, whilst on the road for his flagship return, Rogan recorded Protect Our Parks 15 with a host of his comedian friends. Welcoming Shane Gillis, Ari Shafir, and Mark Norman on his heralded podcast, Rogan delved into a host of topics during the lengthy chat.

And notably, the Jersey native got into the topic of charity and organizations that seem to be engaging in some rather malpractice through their organizations.

“Kids Wish Network, look at this,” Rogan said on his show. “Raised $127 million, they paid the solicitors $109 million. And they spent a percentage of the cash aid on the actual kids is 2.5%,” the JRE host claimed.

“2.5% — look at the Cancer Fund of America,” Rogan added, further claiming, “Less than 1% went to the actual thing.”

Notably, this is not the first time Rogan has hit out at charitable organizations in recent months.

Rogan labels charity organizers as ‘scary’

Whilst voicing his concern for both Kids Wish Network and the Cancer Funds of America charitable organization, the JRE host urged people to look at the leaders of the outfits. And as far as he’s concerned, peeking behind the proverbial curtains may prove too “scary” for the general public.

“I think people look at when people have ulterior motives, if someone has a like, like charities bother me,” Rogan told Dave Portnoy recently. “When I find out that the people behind the charities are making millions of dollars, that’s the worst thing. That is scary. That freaks me out,” he noted.

The JRE host is also extremely bothered by “too much overhead”. “I mean, when you give to charities… there’s a list of charities that you can find online, where like you can see what their overhead is. And how much money actually gets to the people? And it’s a very small percentage in most of them,” he continued, arguing.

While Rogan’s words should indeed be taken with a huge grain of salt, owing to some of his conspiracy theories and other issues with misinformation. But reading up on everything about a charity before donating to them just seems like common sense.