Paulo Costa Girlfriend: Tamara Alves Credits Nina Marie Daniele for Making Valentine’s Day Special

Paulo Costa would have been in a lot of trouble if it weren’t for Nina Marie Daniele. The Brazilian is currently preparing for his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 on February 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. ‘Borrachinha’ recently had an interview with Nina Marie Daniele. The UFC social media influencer had to remind the Brazilian it’s Valentine’s Day. Costa’s wife, Tamara Alves, thanked Daniele for the reminder on Instagram.

Alves accompanied Paulo Costa to Anaheim for the event. After the interview, she extended her thankfulness, saying,

“Hey Nina thank you for remember Paulo about the Valentine’s Day. Look at this, I just received this because you remember him about the Valentines Day.”

Paulo Costa has a lot of things on his mind and Valentine’s Day was on the same day as Media day for UFC 298. This meant that the media commitments kept him occupied all day.

Nina Marie Daniele helped him out by reminding him of the special day so he could arrange some flowers for Tamara Alves. Daniele had a blast filming with the UFC fighter.

Nina Marie Daniele claims Paulo Costa is even funnier in real life as she interviews him

Nina Marie Daniele has become an integral part of the UFC. The social media influencer is at every UFC event and Dana White lets her interview any fighter she wants.

The UFC gives her backstage access, and she makes the most of it. Most recently, she interviewed Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 298 and she had this to say:

“I can’t believe Paulo Costa is funnier in person than he is on the internet! Such an honor interviewing @BorrachinhaMMA!”

In the video, Daniele laughs uncontrollably as she sits next to Paulo Costa during the interview. She stated it was an honor for her to interview the Brazilian.

Daniele has an unusual style of conducting interviews. Her interviews are very quirky and she asks fighters some uncomfortable questions, which fits well into how Costa acts with media.

The pair seemed to have a blast filming the interview, and fans loved the end result. They have been waiting to see Costa back in the midst of things.