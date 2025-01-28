‘Do the World a Favor’: Fans Urge Darren Till to KO Jake Paul in Proposed Fight

After his one-sided win over Anthony Taylor, former UFC fighter Darren Till is setting his sights on big names like Logan and Jake Paul. Till, known for his brash attitude and confidence, believes that if he were to face Jake in the ring, it wouldn’t even go the distance.

An MMA page on Twitter posted a fan-edited poster of the fight card between Jake Paul’s MVP promotions and KSI’s misfits boxing. The headline act here was a fight between Jake Paul and Darren Till. The former UFC fighter replied to this by essentially calling Jake out.

“I win inside of 4 rounds.”

I win inside of 4 rounds https://t.co/TaWPqz1nBI — DT (@darrentill2) January 27, 2025

Needless to say, fans had a lot to say on the matter with most comments supporting Till and urging him to put an end to the facade of celebrity boxing.

One fan, who didn’t seem like a fan of subtlety, had a request for the former UFC middleweight and said, “Darren just do the world a favor son and put that crab asleep.”

Darren just do the world a favour son and put that crab asleep — Slots Baldy Head (@ScouseRed0151) January 27, 2025



This fan reiterated what Till said and responded with, “I agree, till wins by KO inside 4“.

“Brother you went 6 rounds with Jake’s old sparring partner (all respects to AT he’s definitely grown a lot since then) What makes you think you’ll do anything to jake Paul?“- commented another questioning Till’s abilities.

Brother you went 6 rounds with Jakes old sparring partner (all respects to AT he’s definitely grown a lot since then) What makes you think you’ll do anything to jake Paul? — Ty Love (@Royaltyboxing19) January 27, 2025



Till is obviously angling for a big payday with Jake. However, since his win against Mike Tyson, Jake has been called out by the who’s who of boxing.

Will Jake entertain Till matchup?

Jake, who’s 11-1 as a pro boxer, last fought in November, dominating a much older Tyson in a lackluster fight at AT&T Stadium in Texas. After the fight, Paul reiterated that he still had ambitions of becoming a world champion in boxing and would not rest until he achieved his goal.

Regardless of how serious he was about that, the Tyson fight broke some serious viewing records. It reportedly achieved an incredible $17.8 million gate—the highest ever for a non-Vegas boxing event, also dethroning Canelo Alvarez’s $9 million record in the process.

Since then, fighters like world champions Daniel Dubois and Artur Beterbiev offered to take up Paul on his goals and called him out to a fight.

Artur Beterbiev wants smoke with Jake Paul #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/iT6GukJHty — All the Smoke Boxing (@atsboxing) November 18, 2024



Unfortunately for boxing fans, Paul hasn’t historically been inclined to take on bro boxers, especially since his only professional loss came against one. Till, has meanwhile teased about a potential summer showdown with Jake at Anfield.



Anfield is the home of the Liverpool Football Club. So filling up the stadium could be a task even for the biggest names in the business. However, it would help that Till is a local lad and the scousers are famous for flocking to support their own. So hopefully, the two can sign on the dotted lines soon.