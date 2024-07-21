mobile app bar

Vasyl Lomachenko ‘Not in the Mood’ to Fight Gervonta Davis: ‘Even $10 Million Won’t Motivate Him’

Allan Binoy
Published

Gervonta Davis and Vasily Lomachenko

Credits: IMAGO

Boxing fans look away, we may not be getting the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Gervonta Davis fight. The Ukrainian fighter is currently running out of motivation to step into the ring again.

This comes just 2 months after his impressive win over George Kambosos Jr. ‘Loma’ fought after over a year and showed no signs of ring rust as he dismantled Kambosos Jr. However, with the ‘Tank’ Davis fight on the line at the moment, he seems to have lost his motivation.

All athletes go through a phase where they lose motivation or fall out of love for their sport. It is a natural occurrence from competing at the highest level of the game for a long time.

The Ukrainian boxer seems to be going through something similar. His manager Egis Klimas revealed to Steve Kim on X about Lomachenko’s mental state,

“He doesn’t want to do anything till the end of the year… Just money is not what motivates him. You can offer him tens of millions of dollars – if he doesn’t have motivation, he’s not ready to prepare for the fight.”

 

Ever since he began his boxing career, it’s been very clear that ‘Loma’ is not in it for the money. He’s in it for the legacy and because of his love for the sport.

At the moment, he has fallen out of love with the sport and has gone home to spend time with his family. This means he may not return to the ring this year.

The ‘Tank’ Davis camp has not taken the news very well as one of his trainers called out Lomachenko via his Instagram story.

Davis’ trainer asks Lomachenko to retire

Gervonta Davis and his team are probably perplexed by this situation. Just recently, all indications from both camps were that this fight would take place.

However, with ‘Loma’ coming out with this statement, ‘Tank’s’ camp is not very happy with his situation. His co-trainer Kenny Elis almost feels offended by the pull out and said that if he didn’t feel motivated to fight the face of boxing, he should just hang up his gloves.

“If Lomachenko can’t get motivated by getting a chance at being the face of Boxing his team needs to hang his gloves to where he could never reach them again.”

This situation is not ideal for Davis since he will now have to go on the lookout for an opponent yet again, so their frustration is valid.

However, Loma has gone through a lot in the span of the last few years, from war breaking out in his country to signing up for the Army. If anyone deserves time off, it’s him.

