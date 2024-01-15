Will Artur Beterbiev Fight Dmitry Bivol Next for the Fourth Belt?

Artur Beterbiev, in his recent match against Callum Smith, showcased once again his prowess with his 20th career win, all by knockouts. He currently stands as the only champion in the world with a 100 percent KO record. With just the WBA title left to secure, currently held by Dmitry Bivol, fans are left wondering if the fight will happen.

After dominating yet another opponent, the lingering question revolves around Beterbiev’s willingness to face Bivol next, considering it’s the final piece to solidify his dominance in the division. When pressed about this post-fight, he confidently shared an affirmative response. He stated,

“Yes, of course. I need another- fourth belt. I mean, in this category, I have done work. It means a lot to me.”

Reportedly, when asked about the Bivol undisputed fight, Beterbiev stated that it’s going to happen, and they don’t have a choice; so they need to do this. Although he stated he respects him, he believes he is not a great fighter, as he holds only one belt. So from this fight, he expects everyone will know who the ultimate king of this division is.

And not to forget that, Bivol has reportedly signed a contract to face three-belt champion Artur Beterbiev in Saudi Arabia, as revealed by boxing journalist Dan Rafael. But it was stated in the reports that for the deal to finalize the first Beterbiev has to win against Callum and retain the championship. And now that he did match all the conditions, the matchup might be sooner than we expected.

When Is Artur Beterbiev Expected to Fight Dmitry Bivol?

Undoubtedly, if this match takes place, it will be one of the biggest bouts of the year, showcasing a clash of champions between two undefeated fighters. Fans eagerly await confirmation of the fight date. When questioned, Top Rank Promoter Bob Arum suggested a potential time frame, mentioning it might happen after Ramadan. In his words,

“I’ll be talking to my friend and his excellency Turki Al-Sheikh and I know he wants to do it but Ramadan is coming and Ramadan ends sometime in the middle of April so about three months after the end of Ramadan we’ll be ready to fight Bivol probably in Riyadh.”

According to Arum, he plans to discuss the potential matchup with Saudi organizers, who have expressed interest. April is being considered as a potential date for the fight. The prospect of witnessing these two undefeated champions under the lights adds excitement to the anticipation of who will emerge as the ultimate king of the division.