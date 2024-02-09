Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev: Top Rank Promoter Announces Date for Light-Heavyweight Championship at ‘Saudi-Financed’ Event

Most boxing fans may agree that the involvement of Saudi Arabian authorities in the sport has resulted in quite a few developments. Recently, the noted boxing promoter Bob Arum revealed how making a fight between the current WBA and WBC light heavyweight champs, Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, was a tough task for them. But he mentioned in an interview that the involvement of Saudi Arabian authorities has now got the Bivol vs. Beterbiev fight scheduled for 1 June 2024. Boxing fans may be further delighted to know that ESPN will air the fight live on television.

Arum detailed the primary challenge that promoters like him would face while trying to make such high-profile fights. He stated how boxers of Bivol or Beterbiev’s caliber demanded “a lot of money” for their fights.

Although Arum saw nothing wrong with it, his words revealed that these huge monetary demands were the primary reason behind promoters refraining from making such fights.

But the 92-year-old was appreciative of the Saudi Arabian authorities for finally making this fight happen. Arum’s words also revealed that the involvement of the Saudi Arabian authorities has made the fight free to air on ESPN on 1 June. He said:

“We’ve arranged with his excellency Turki Alalshikh that the fight will be distributed on free television by ESPN in the US and Canada.”

It’s quite apparent that lots of boxing fans will now wait for 1 June pretty eagerly. But a few reports say that one person will be far more interested in the fight. He is none other than the noted light heavyweight boxer Joshua Buatsi.

Joshua Buatsi wants to fight the victor of the coveted Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev scrap

A look at ‘The Ring’s’ current boxing rankings will reveal that Buatsi currently holds the #3 rank in the light heavyweight division. With the #1 ranked Beterbiev and #2 ranked Bivol already scheduled for a showdown, the 30-year-old may get to fight the victor of their fight. However, Buatsi stated that he wanted to go for another match before taking on one of the divisional champs.

In his interview with ‘The Ring’, the Ghana native revealed that currently, he wants to fight Anthony Yarde. Although Yarde has a fight booked with Marko Nikolic, Buatsi is ready to wait. He wants to stay undefeated as well to prove himself as a worthy contender to fight the victor of the Bivol vs. Beterbiev fight.

However, it wouldn’t be wrong to predict that the Bivol vs. Beterbiev fight will garner a lot of eyes due to its free airing on ESPN.