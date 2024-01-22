Dmitry Bivol Cancels Canelo Álvarez Rematch Talks, Sending a Strong Message to the Mexican

Boxing fans may remember how the unified super middleweight champ, Canelo Alvarez, picked up a defeat in 2022 when he moved to light heavyweight and challenged the noted champ, Dmitry Bivol. After 12 hard-fought rounds, Bivol bested Alvarez via unanimous decision. Since then, the talks of a rematch between the two have formed multiple headlines. But a recent report stated that the Russian champ isn’t willing to fight Alvarez anymore.

The noted boxing coverage media house, ‘BoxingScene’ recently met Bivol and interviewed him about his rematch against his noted Mexican rival. This is where Bivol stated that he had lost interest in it. He also revealed the exact reason mentioning that he wanted the rematch to happen at Alvarez’s regular weight class of 168lbs (super middleweight) so that they could fight for a title. But the Mexican wanted the rematch to happen at light heavyweight only.

‘BoxingScene’ also put up a tweet that highlighted some of Bivol’s bragging words from the interview. They can also be taken as a message for Alvarez. Its caption read:

“Bivol Says He Made Canelo Respect 175 Pounds: ‘I Beat Him Once, I’m Good, Canelo Subject Now Closed'”

Fans might say that the fear of losing his belt influenced the Mexican’s decision to rematch Bivol at light heavyweight if he accepts a fight against him at super middleweight. But other fans may be worried about the Russian’s next fight.

Who will Dmitry Bivol fight next?

Most fans may remember that Bivol took to the ring for the last time on 23 December 2023. He fought the noted British boxer, Lydon Arthur, for a WBA light heavyweight title defense and also managed to defeat him. The 33-year-old managed to get all the judges to rule the bout in his favor as well.

But as of now, the Russian hasn’t provided any hint about who he will fight next. A large chunk of fans may want to watch him defend his title against other coveted light heavyweights. But, they wouldn’t mind even if he goes down to super middleweight to fight Alvarez. However, that bout doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon. Bivol has expressed his desire to have his next fight in Saudi Arabia only. But he hasn’t given out anything about who his rival may be.