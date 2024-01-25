Reports: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol Saudi Arabia Match Date and Other Updates Revealed

It appears two of the undefeated and elite boxers of the current era have finally agreed to face each other. And now the boxing world, which has been buzzing for a long time to see a mega unification fight between two of the top light heavyweight boxers, Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, will finally get to witness them under the lights. Adding further excitement to the news, boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported that the fight will soon become official, as he provided details on the potential date and venue for the mega title unification bout on X.

Previously, Rafael reported that Bivol had signed a contract with the Saudi Arabian organizers to face three-belt champion Artur Beterbiev in his next fight. However, for it to happen, Beterbiev had to beat Callum Smith on January 13. Now that he has comfortably defeated Smith, it seems they have signed a deal for the matchup in Saudi.

According to sources from Fight Freaks Unite, Bivol vs. Beterbiev is reportedly planned for June 1 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the final details are pending, with the broadcast platform, whether pay-per-view or non-PPV. Consequently, the reports are not official till now.

Both undefeated fighters and Bob Arum are interested in the fight for two main reasons: it would impact their legacies, and it’s expected to be a lucrative bout, potentially earning them millions. Saudi Arabian organizers’ involvement guarantees it will be a grand fight for all the rightful reasons. It might even be the biggest boxing event of the year.

Records and Other Comparison Between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev

Talking about their records, Beterbiev has never lost in his career and has a perfect 20-0 record. The most notable part is that he has knocked out every opponent. On the other hand, Bivol, also undefeated at 22-0, doesn’t have an all-KO record as he has only secured 11 victories by knockout. Notably, Bivol earned the Fighter of the Year title in 2022 after defeating the Mexican Monster Canelo Álvarez.

Now that all four belts will be on the line in this matchup, the winner will be considered as the ultimate king of this division. It’s not just that; it will also halt one boxer’s winning streak and will damage their perfect record. All in all, it’s a matchup where legacies, belts, records, and more are on the line, making it a truly exciting bout.