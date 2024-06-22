“You Are Just P Diddy Side Piece”: Ryan Garcia Favors Gervonta Davis Rematch Over Devin Haney Amidst Controversy

Ryan Garcia has switched up really quickly in the span of a day. Just yesterday he forgave Devin Haney after the champ offered him a rematch following his suspension. They both called it the biggest fight to be made in boxing. However, Garcia has now changed his stance and believes his rematch against Gervonta Davis would be a bigger fight.

Following the news of his suspension, Ryan Garcia has been going off on X. He keeps calling out boxing for ‘cheating’ him and saying he will expose everyone. Amidst these rather obnoxious rants, he called out Devin Haney yet again, despite having forgiven him just hours ago.

“Devin thinks our rematch is the biggest fight in boxing nah goofy Garcia Gervonta 2 is way bigger You are just P diddy side piece dev”

It seems the truce between the pair was temporary, as Garcia seems to have dialed up the bizarro. But why?

Well, according to reports, it was news of Devin Haney wanting to sue Ryan Garcia that upset the PED positive suspended boxer.

After ‘KingRy’ found out about the case, he was back to his trash-talking ways, bringing up Haney and P Diddy’s name.’ For those not versed in popular culture, P Diddy, or Sean Love Combs has been accused of s*x trafficking, se*ual abuse and r*pe.

Needless to say, The Dream’ did not take this very kindly.

Devin Haney calls out Ryan Garcia for battling ‘C*ke’ and alcohol addiction

While Garcia can definitely get a bit unhinged, Haney is no saint either in this feud. Referring to Garcia’ inner demons, he said,

“U fighting your c*ke addiction is your toughest opponent.. 2nd n line you vs Casamigos”

U fighting your coke addiction is your toughest opponent.. 2nd n line you vs Casamigos https://t.co/K6bNHCvZwe — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) June 21, 2024

The cocaine allegations are something that are synonymous with both Ryan Garcia and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya. Even during the build-up to their fight, ‘The Dream’ kept bringing up the addiction allegations to try to throw Garcia off his game.

Now, whether Garcia returns to boxing in a year to fight Haney, and Davis, or if he joins the UFC to battle it out with Sean O’Malley, one thing can be said of certain- Ryan Garcia has already picked enough fights to provide a lifetime of entertainment for the fans.