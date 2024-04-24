“You Don’t Need to Comeback”: Dana White’s Protege Slams Mike Tyson for ‘Ruining Legacy’ by Taking ‘Joke’ Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is a “joke” according to Callum Walsh. Walsh is a young unbeaten boxer backed by Dana White. Growing up, Walsh idolized ‘Iron’ Mike, being fascinated by his daunting stature. Thus, watching his idol come back into the ring at the age of 57 to fight a YouTuber-turned-boxer is not something that makes sense to him. While the fight has garnered a lot of attention, it has garnered even heavier criticism from fans and fighters alike.

Walsh spoke about the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight while on the ‘Jaxxon’ podcast hosted by Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. He said,

“That’s a joke man..Mike Tyson is a legend, why are you doing that…When people are legends, why do they try to ruin it. You don’t need to comeback.”

Callum Walsh believes it would tarnish the legacy of the great ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul. Ironically, when Jackson revealed how much Tyson would earn from the fight, he quickly changed his stance. Speaking about Jake Paul’s calibre as a boxer, Walsh stated that he would fight Paul for $10,000. This was when Jackson revealed that ‘Iron’ Mike could earn upwards of $30 million from the fight.

For the uninitiated, Dana White is helping the young Irish boxer find his foothold in the UFC and wants him to win a world title. Walsh, too, has repaid White’s faith by remaining undefeated till now in all of his 10 boxing bouts.

Meanwhile, ahead of their highly anticipated fight, ‘The Problem Child’ called out Tyson to test himself against his ‘Iron’ chin.

Jake Paul claims he has an ‘Iron’ Chin and wants Mike Tyson to put it to the test

Paul has unbelievable knockout power. His right hand can put anyone to sleep. This was evident when he knocked out the likes of Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Andre August, and Ryan Bourland. However, what is even more impressive is his ability to take a punch.

Despite his best efforts, even Tommy Fury was unable to knock ‘The Problem Child’ out. Thus, Jake Paul challenged Mike Tyson to test his chin when they fight. He said,

“Mike I really wanna see bro because you’re Iron Mike Tyson but I have an Iron Chin…I think people are underestimating me being able to deal with his power.”

Jake Paul claims that he will be able to handle Mike Tyson’s power. Although he has not been knocked out yet, Paul has also never faced anyone as strong as Tyson.

On the flip side, even at the age of 57, Tyson packs a punch and can knock out the most tried and tested boxing veterans. Now, it will be interesting to see how Paul will deal with his first real test of brute strength.