The Striker is one of the best SMGs that emerged from the MW3 beta and it is sure to be the meta when the game releases. Let us take a look at the best loadout for the same.

The MW3 beta was a huge success as it brought back the love people have for Call of Duty. There are new features in MW3 but most old-school CoD players remember it as the same. With killstreaks, strong weapons, and good maps, Call of Duty is going back to its roots and is doing a good job at it.

Speaking of the weapons, there was a clear winner in terms of closer ranges and that was the Striker SMG. This guide will look at the best class loadout for the Striker SMG in the game. We will break down the perks, attachments, equipment, and more. Let us dive right into it.

The Best Striker Loadout in MW3 Beta

How to Unlock the Striker

Attachment Breakdown

Perks and Equipment

Secondary

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Striker is the best SMG to come out of the MW3 beta. It has characteristics similar to most meta SMGs from the previous games and resembles the UMP 45. It has lower recoil, a good fire rate, and mobility which are regarded as good qualities for an SMG. This loadout will attempt to build on those strengths and enhance this weapon as much as possible.

However, the best quality about this weapon is its stability which allows you to take fights in longer ranges which is quite rare for an SMG. Its stability rivals that of the ARs and it does a good job maintaining its recoil throughout.

How to Unlock the Striker

In the MW3 Beta, one can unlock the Striker by going up to Level 4. Of course, the weapon unlocking level is subject to change after the official game drops. We will just have to wait and see what Activision does with the weapon when it releases.

That being said, once you unlock it, you will need to grind for the attachments which might take a while depending on how you are progressing in the game. But once you acquire the attachments, the weapon goes from A Tier to S Tier. Let us take a look at the loadout we will use.

Attachment Breakdown

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Break

Purifier Muzzle Break Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Stock: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock

Lachmann MK2 Light Stock Rear Grip: FTAC G-5 EXO

FTAC G-5 EXO Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

We start off the loadout with the Purifier Muzzle Break which is going to increase the stability of the weapon by helping us control the horizontal recoil. In addition, it also betters the firing aim stability and gunkick control. You can also go for the monolithic suppressor if you want to stay off the radar.

Follow that up with the Striker Recon Long Barrel. It increases the bullet velocity and range of the weapon. It also betters the gun kick control, idle sway, and stability of the weapon. This in combination with the Muzzle ensures that the weapon is deadly and controllable at range.

We will also go for the Lachmann MK2 Light Stock which will increase the movement speed and sprint speed of the weapon. This attachment is essential for close-quarters combat. It will be quite useful in small maps. We will also equip the FTAC G-5 EXO Rear Grip which betters the aiming stability and reduces flinch while firing.

Keep in mind, that you can replace the Rear Grip with an Extended Magazine if you want. Finish off the loadout with the Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip. This attachment betters the overall recoil control of the weapon by reducing gun kick and aiming idle sway. However, its biggest perk is that it offers vertical recoil control which makes it useful to combat enemies in long ranges.

You can also replace this attachment with a Slate Reflector Optic if you want.

Perks and Equipment

Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Mission Control/EOD Padding

Mission Control/EOD Padding Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

We start off the equipment and perk class setup with the Scavenger Gloves which will help us resupply ammo from dead enemies. Follow that up with the Covert Sneakers which we will need to sneak around enemies. It essentially blocks your footstep noise like Dead Silence. For the Gear, we recommend going for Mission Control if you want to prioritize your killstreaks. Otherwise, EOD Padding works.

EOD Padding reduces damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. For the vest, we recommend going for Infantry since it increases the tactical sprint duration. For the lethal, a Semtex will do just fine in terms of damage and AOE. A Flashbang will help a lot in close-quarters combat.

Finish off the loadout with the ACS since it automatically captures objectives for us which can be useful in Domination. Alternatively, you can also go with a Trophy System.

Secondary

An MCW is a good choice for a Secondary if you want the absolute apex of weaponry that MW3 has to offer. However, if you do not want to go for another primary weapon you can also go with a Renetti. The Renetti is a powerful secondary weapon that can turn into an SMG if you can use the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit on the weapon.

Equip it with the attachments of your choice and you should be good to go.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout offers everything you want from a meta weapon. It takes an already fast and deadly SMG and increases its bullet velocity and control to make it one of the best close-range weapons. Combined with the perks and equipment, it is the perfect loadout for objective-based game modes or just for small map slaying if you are an avid SMG player.

The Striker is a good weapon with the right attachments and it has the potential to dominate the game if the devs decide to keep it as it is for the full release.