Call of Duty Warzone 2: Is Modern Warfare 2 needed to play Warzone 2?

Launching on November 16, 2022, Call of Duty Warzone 2 will be a completely new experience for players. As compared to the last iteration of the game, Warzone 2 has a lot of changes. The most prominent ones are new weapons, and the addition of the DMZ mode. Moreover, players will also see the perks and rewards that come with the new Battle Pass. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 will also start with the release of Call of Duty Warzone 2. But is Modern Warfare 2 needed to play Warzone 2?

Know all about Call of Duty Warzone 2 and its connection to Modern Warfare 2.

Is Warzone 2 playable without Modern Warfare 2?

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 1 update is now available to pre-load! Content will be live at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT. pic.twitter.com/aXDlBSgsi0 — Warzone 2 & DMZ News (@Warzone2News) November 16, 2022

For those wondering whether Warzone 2 is an individual game and can be played without Modern Warfare 2, the answer is yes. Modern Warfare 2 is not needed to play Warzone 2 after the latter is launched.

Since it is a separate game from Warzone, all the progress that players made in the first iteration will not be carried over. The good news is Warzone is not headed toward a complete shutdown. The game will be relaunched as Caldera.

The only advantage that people who have Modern Warfare have is that Warzone 2 will be shown in the menu after it goes live. It saves the time that people had to put in to install it.

Do Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 share any progress?

The all-new #Warzone2 and #ModernWarfare2 Battle Pass gives players the choice to conquer sectors in the order they prefer 🗺 🎯 Drop in to the #CODBlog to learn more: https://t.co/hNPOs3JZCy pic.twitter.com/LDRBIUZhps — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 15, 2022

MW 2 and Warzone 2 are launching their first season together. The progress made in either of the games will be saved for other games. For instance, if you unlock items in one of the games in the battle pass, it will also get unlocked for the other title.

Modern Warfare Season 1 and Warzone 2 will be available from November 16, 2022.

