Complete Need for Speed Unbound Trophy list
Danyal Arabi
|Published Nov 16, 2022
Need for Speed Unbound information drops keep pouring in as its release date approaches. The latest bit of info comes courtesy of Powerpyx, giving fans a look at the full Trophy list on PlayStation. Fans will need to collect 43 trophies in total to Platinum the game this time around. While new details continue to emerge, the Trophy list gives fans a closer look at the activities and progression in the game.
Here’s the complete Need for Speed Unbound Trophy list.
All 43 Need for Speed Unbound Trophies
Platinum (1 trophy)
- The Need for Speed! – Collect all trophies
Gold (4 trophies)
- Found Family trophy – Complete the Grand
- Cleaning Up – Collect all collectibles and get 3 stars on all activities
- Untouchable trophy – Escape 50 cop chases
- Mixtape – Complete 25 Lakeshore Online playlists
Silver (8 trophies)
- In The Zone – Get 3 stars on all Speed Run activities
- Frequent Flyer – Get 3 stars on all Long Jump activities
- Catch My Drift – Get 3 stars on all Drift Zone activities
- Caught On Camera – Get 3 stars on all Speed Trap activities
- Serious Guap – Bank $75,000 during one session
- Flow Master – Score 250,000 during a Takeover event
- Escape Artist – Escape a Heat 5 cop chase in an A+ car
- Full House – Complete a Lakeshore Online playlist with 7 other players
Bronze (30 trophies)
- The Bear Champ – Smash all bear collectibles
- Most Wanted – Escape a Heat 5 cop chase
- New Crew – Complete Qualifier 1
- Oh, It’s On – Complete Qualifier 2
- Lake Better Watch Out – Complete Qualifier 3
- Hey Lakeshore – Complete the prologue
- Adbusting – Break all billboard collectibles
- Heaven Spot – Collect all street art collectibles
- Cash Money Millionaire – Earn $1,000,000 in story mode
- In the Flow – Score 200,000 during a Takeover event
- Rebel Without a Pause – Complete 30 street races in story mode
- Style it Out – Complete 10 Takeover events
- Rydell’s Rydes – Fully upgrade your story garage
- Public Enemy – Take down 5 cops within a single session
- Untouchable – Escape 50 cop chases
- Access All Areas – Fully upgrade your Lakeshore Online garage
- B for My Name – Win a Tier B Lakeshore Online playlist
- Bring Your A Game – Win a Tier A Lakeshore Online playlist
- Teacher’s Pet – Win a Tier A+ Lakeshore Online playlist
- Superstar – Win a Tier S Lakeshore Online playlist
- Top Billin’ – Win a Tier S+ Lakeshore Online playlist
- #Blessed – Own 10 vehicles in your story mode garage
- The Collector – Own 10 vehicles in your Lakeshore Online garage
- Hey Speedie! – Reach 200MPH in story mode
- 100 Miles and Runnin’ – Drive a total of 100 miles in story mode
- Throwing up Tags – Customize your Driving Effects
- Fashion Killa – Customize your clothing
- Cool Whip – Apply a custom wrap to your ride
- Kick it – Use max Burst Nitrous 5 times during Lakeshore Online events
- Drop the Beat – Use max Burst Nitrous 5 times during story mode events
Need for Speed Unbound will launch on December 2, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Those with early access can start playing the game four days early on November 29, 2022.
