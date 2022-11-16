Need for Speed Unbound information drops keep pouring in as its release date approaches. The latest bit of info comes courtesy of Powerpyx, giving fans a look at the full Trophy list on PlayStation. Fans will need to collect 43 trophies in total to Platinum the game this time around. While new details continue to emerge, the Trophy list gives fans a closer look at the activities and progression in the game.

Here’s the complete Need for Speed Unbound Trophy list.

Also read: Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.4 deployed on November 15: Full patch notes

All 43 Need for Speed Unbound Trophies



Platinum (1 trophy)

The Need for Speed! – Collect all trophies

Gold (4 trophies)

Found Family trophy – Complete the Grand

Cleaning Up – Collect all collectibles and get 3 stars on all activities

Untouchable trophy – Escape 50 cop chases

Mixtape – Complete 25 Lakeshore Online playlists

Silver (8 trophies)

In The Zone – Get 3 stars on all Speed Run activities

Frequent Flyer – Get 3 stars on all Long Jump activities

Catch My Drift – Get 3 stars on all Drift Zone activities

Caught On Camera – Get 3 stars on all Speed Trap activities

Serious Guap – Bank $75,000 during one session

Flow Master – Score 250,000 during a Takeover event

Escape Artist – Escape a Heat 5 cop chase in an A+ car

Full House – Complete a Lakeshore Online playlist with 7 other players

Bronze (30 trophies)

The Bear Champ – Smash all bear collectibles

Most Wanted – Escape a Heat 5 cop chase

New Crew – Complete Qualifier 1

Oh, It’s On – Complete Qualifier 2

Lake Better Watch Out – Complete Qualifier 3

Hey Lakeshore – Complete the prologue

Adbusting – Break all billboard collectibles

Heaven Spot – Collect all street art collectibles

Cash Money Millionaire – Earn $1,000,000 in story mode

In the Flow – Score 200,000 during a Takeover event

Rebel Without a Pause – Complete 30 street races in story mode

Style it Out – Complete 10 Takeover events

Rydell’s Rydes – Fully upgrade your story garage

Public Enemy – Take down 5 cops within a single session

Untouchable – Escape 50 cop chases

Access All Areas – Fully upgrade your Lakeshore Online garage

B for My Name – Win a Tier B Lakeshore Online playlist

Bring Your A Game – Win a Tier A Lakeshore Online playlist

Teacher’s Pet – Win a Tier A+ Lakeshore Online playlist

Superstar – Win a Tier S Lakeshore Online playlist

Top Billin’ – Win a Tier S+ Lakeshore Online playlist

#Blessed – Own 10 vehicles in your story mode garage

The Collector – Own 10 vehicles in your Lakeshore Online garage

Hey Speedie! – Reach 200MPH in story mode

100 Miles and Runnin’ – Drive a total of 100 miles in story mode

Throwing up Tags – Customize your Driving Effects

Fashion Killa – Customize your clothing

Cool Whip – Apply a custom wrap to your ride

Kick it – Use max Burst Nitrous 5 times during Lakeshore Online events

Drop the Beat – Use max Burst Nitrous 5 times during story mode events

Need for Speed Unbound will launch on December 2, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Those with early access can start playing the game four days early on November 29, 2022.

Also read: Overwatch 2 update to bring Mei back has been delayed