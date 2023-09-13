12 Weeks After Receiving Chocolates From Air Hostess, MS Dhoni Hilariously Demands Back Some From Fan After Signing Autograph

The way he has managed to remain fit and strong despite not actively involved in playing the sport round the clock in the recent years, one would not usually imagine former India captain MS Dhoni being an avid consumer of chocolates. However, the very saccharine product might be his guilty pleasure among edibles, and which has made him part of fan conversations twice in the last 12 weeks.

While he was offered chocolates by an air hostess on a flight in the month of June, Dhoni was recently seen demanding back a box of the same when an overexcited fan had perhaps forgotten to return it back to him after having his autograph.

Be it a working professional in line of duty or one of his million fans, both the incidents involved people’s adulation for the legendary cricketer.

MS Dhoni Hilariously Demands Back Chocolates From Fan After Signing Autograph

While the exact date cannot be confirmed, the viral video of the same is from his USA trip, where Dhoni was not only clicked enjoying the US Open 2023 quarter-final match, but also tried his hand out at Golf with former US president Donald Trump a day later.

A renowned figure no matter where he arrives, Dhoni was perhaps involved in one of his autograph signing session with fans. After signing a couple of miniature bats for one such fan, the veteran wicket-keeper batter did not forget to have his chocolate box back, which he might have handed it over to the man before giving the autograph.

The fan, who was already ecstatic upon having his moment with Dhoni, had also forgotten that he had the box with him and broke into laughter following the incident. A few people in their vicinity can also be heard having a laugh at the hilarious incident.

MS Dhoni Had Received Chocolates From An Air Hostess In June

A few weeks ago in June, Dhoni was spotted flying in the economy class of an IndiGo flight. As a lovely little gesture, the airline offered the decorated cricketer a tray of chocolates via one of their flight attendants.

In all humility, Dhoni not only accepted a packet of dates from a plethora of options, but also interacted with her for some time. As seen in the viral video, Dhoni takes a couple of packs and returns back the rest of them with utmost respect.

Although not arranged by Indigo, an edited video doing the rounds across social media platforms comprising a popular Hindi song titled ‘Tere Vaaste’ [For You] playing in the background is an apt symbolic gesture with respect to what fans are willing to do for Dhoni.

Talking about chocolates, Dhoni is also a shareholder in a start-up company named 7InkBrews, which had launched a range of chocolates under the brand Copter7 a couple of years ago.

The brand name has been inspired from Chennai Super Kings captain’s ever-famous helicopter shot, followed by his lucky team India jersey No. 7. The company is based out of Mumbai and was founded in April 2021 by Mohit Bhagchandani, Adil Mistry, and Kunal Patel.