Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne loved accumulating real estate properties. It is said that he spent around $65 million in buying realty around the world. On one of his favourite properties in Brighton, he made a massive profit by selling it 17 years after buying it for the first time. The property was eventually demolished in 2020.

Warne was brought up near Brighton, a small suburb in Victoria. He bought around six properties in the same area. One of his property agents once revealed that the property at “32 Middle Cres” was his favourite house. An outright fan of luxury, Warne made some customization to the house which comprised world-class amenities.

17 Years After Buying It For $3.51 Million, Shane Warne Had Sold Brighton Mansion For $20 Million Before Demolition

Along with his ex-wife, Simone Callahan, Warne first bought the property in 2001 for $3.51 million. It was a six-bedroom mansion, dubbed Melville. Been separated with Callahan in 2005, he decided to sell the property in 2007 for $8.75 million. However, Warne loved that particular home so much that he bought the same again for $14.25 million in 2016.

After all the refurbishment, the property had a swimming pool, spa, mod-grass tennis court and 3,014 sqm of landscaped gardens. Warne got the opportunity to sell the mansion again in 2018. He then sold it for around $20 million in an off-market deal. It is clear that Warne made a good amount of profit while selling the Brighton Mansion on both occasions.

Why Shane Warne’s Brighton Mansion Was Demolished?

The luxurious mansion was almost completely demolished in 2020 on the behest of the new owner. Warne had once admitted that he had nothing to do with the demolition. On the other hand, one of the neighbors had said the demolition was very troublesome and she saw no sense in it.

“I can’t understand how they have knocked down one mansion just to build another. They are supposedly building a Legoland underground,” she was quoted as saying by RealEstate.com.au.

The exact reason for knocking down the property is not known and the holder might have had his own good reasons about the same. David Henderson, director of a building group named Davies Henderson, said the owners planned to restore the property to its “former Victorian glory”.

Why Did Shane Warne and Simon Callahan Divorce?

Warne and Callahan got married in 1995 and they had three children together, i.e., Brooke, Jackson and Summer. In 2005, Shane and Simon had planned to move to the United Kingdon. As soon as they landed in the UK, news broke out that Warne had alleged affairs with two women.

Not that each one of the many more similar reports were false, Warne had once slammed Australian magazines for writing crap stories about his personal life. Former England batter Kevin Pietersen, Warne’s good friend, had also come out in support of Warne stating how the media portrayed him as a “beast”.

A consequence of the same was Callahan moving to Australia with the kids. The duo got divorced the very same year. Warne, who considered the period around his divorce as the “lowest point of his life“, had even admitted to be crying in his hotel room. Even after separating, both of them tried to reconcile their divorce but it was just not meant to be. In 2018, Callahan had said that she wanted to stay with him but had trust issues.

“We really wanted to make it work and we had some happy times. But in the end, we had grown too far apart and I still had trust issues because of all the times Shane [Warne] had cheated.”

That said, they continued to co-parent the three children despite all the difficulties until Warne’s unfortunate demise last year. Readers must note that Warne’s family had even proposed changing the name of MCG Stand to Shane Warne Stand.