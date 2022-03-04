Shane Warne kids and family: Who has Shane Warne left behind post shocking death today?

Shane Warne kids: The legendary Australian spinner’s unfortunate demise has left a gargantuan void in the cricketing fraternity.

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game, has left for heavenly abode after suffering a suspected heart attack on Friday.

Warne, 52, was found “unresponsive” in his Thailand villa today. The absolutely shattering development has created a mammoth void in the cricketing fraternity.

Warne, who represented Australia between 1992-2007, is the second-highest wicket-taker across formats. A life and professional career which witnessed numerous memorable and controversial moments over the years, Warne will be remembered as a quintessential entertainer who will credited as the greatest leg-spinner of all time.

Shane Warne kids and family

As far as his personal life is concerned, Warne was married to Simone Callahan between 1995-2005. The couple had three children namely Brooke Warne, Summer Warne and Jackson Warne.

It was only last year that Warne had labeled being a single parent as “difficult but fun”. “I always made their lunches, walked them to school, took them to sport, etc. It was bloody hard – being a single parent is difficult, but fun too. I’m so glad they are 19, 21 and 23 now,” Warne was quoted as saying by The Herald Sun in 2021.

A couple of years after their separation, Warne and Callahan were reported to be getting back together but it wasn’t to be. Warne, who subsequently started dating English actress Elizabeth Hurley, even got engaged to her in 2011. However, the engagement was called-off in 2013.

Twitter reactions on cricket player death today:

💔 Love ya king … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 4, 2022

One of the greatest in our generation!!Shocked and sad to hear the news. RIP Shane 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DgSfUnriyg — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) March 4, 2022

Shocked to hear about Shane Warne’s departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 4, 2022

Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022

Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief. #respect pic.twitter.com/CNuvNehEqs — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 4, 2022

