Travis Head, Who Earned INR 1 Crore From IPL, Bought A Controversial House Worth $3.05 Million In Adelaide

Travis Head lives in the house along with his wife and child. Photo Credits: Travis Head Instagram and realestate.com.au

Australia batter Travis Head owns of the most luxurious houses in Adelaide. Head, who hails from South Australia, has a resort-type house in the city. Head bought the house in 2020 for a price of $3.05 million. A controversy happened because of the same as the property was previously owned by a bankrupt winemaker named Andrew Garrett.

Head stays in the house with his wife, Jessica Davies. For the unversed, Davies is a former model and a successful entrepreneur. Head owns a couple of more houses in Adelaide. He is not the only Australian cricketer to have invested a lot in properties. His fellow teammates in Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, etc. have also done the same.

Unlike the aforementioned trio, Head has never been a recipient of sumptuous Indian Premier League paychecks. However, he has a CA (Cricket Australia) central contract which assures him of an annual salary of around $1 million. The Australian board pays some handsome match fees as well. As a result, Head gets $18,000 per Test, $7,000 per ODI and $5,500 per Test.

Head’s 7,000 sqm home has 1,000 sqm of internal living. The view from the balcony of the Adelaide skyline is breathtaking to watch. It has a four-bedroom apartment along with an office room. The property has an infinite pool, a home theatre, a couple of garages and a gym as well.

There is a grand hallway as well that is just right at the entry door. The kitchen is also filled with all the luxurious amenities. It has to be said that it is difficult to find a house like Head’s. Stephanie Williams, the sales agent of the house also revealed how happy Travis and Jessica were after buying the property.

“It is undoubtedly one of the most breathtaking panoramic views anywhere in South Australia and an extraordinary land holding,” Williams said as quoted by realestate.com.au. “You feel like you’re somewhere else in the world with those spectacular views to the sea, the CDB and along the plains.”

Travis Head IPL Salary

Head was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a price of INR 50 lakh in 2016. Head was with the franchise for a couple of seasons. Hence, a combined IPL income of INR 1 crore.

Head has been absent from the tournament since then. It has to be said that his performances were certainly not up to the mark in the cash-rich league. In 10 innings, he managed to score 205 runs at an average of 29.29 and a strike rate was 138.51. He was part of this year’s auction as well, but he found no buyers. Perhaps a base price of INR 2 crore was a reason behind him remaining unsold during IPL 2023 auction.

That being said, the performances of the Australian southpaw has been great in overall T20s. Readers must note that he not only plays but also leads Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.