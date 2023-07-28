Captain Pat Cummins is one of the wealthiest players around in the Australian cricket team. He earns the highest annual contract amount provided by CA (Cricket Australia). Cummins, who seems to be having a soft corner for properties, had once bought a mansion worth $9.8 million near Bronte Beach.

Advertisement

Most expensive player during IPL 2020 auction, Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 15.50 crore. While the auction had happened in December 2019, Cummins bought the new house in 2021 to have a massive upgrade from his last residence.

Readers must note that the amount at which Cummins bought the mansion was more than double the previous record. As expected, he made a lot of customization to his new villa as per the needs. Cummins is living with his wife Becky Boston and son Billy Cummins in the house.

Advertisement

Having Splashed $9.8 Million On A Mansion, Pat Cummins Lives Only 700-Metre Away From Bronte Beach

Only 700-metre away from Bronte beach, the sumptuous manor was available for sale at $7.9 million. However, the right-arm pacer had to pay an amount greater than that because of high demand for this sea-view property. The bungalow has a garden designed by Peter Fudge. For the unversed, Fudge is one of Australia’s most sought-after garden designers who has won multiple awards.

The property has five large bedrooms with world-class amenities spread across a 670 sqm block. There is a heated mosaic-tile pool as well in the garden. There is a separate children’s wing too in the house. The Hamptons-style marble kitchen adds a dynamic touch to the property. The interior of the house is done by a popular name in Arnet & Pyke.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CYJMrERJt56/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Before shifting to his luxurious place, Cummins used to live in a three-bedroom apartment which he had bought for $1,326,500 in Clovelly in 2013. He also bought a cottage worth $906,000 in 2019 in Southern Highlands. Cummins has often called Sydney the best city in the world and all of his properties are in and around the same city.

How Much Does Pat Cummins Earn As An International Cricketer?

Cummins earns $2 million as a fixed fee from his Australian central contract which includes $200,000 as captaincy bonus. He is now the captain of the side across all three formats of the game. Apart from that, he gets $18,000 per Test, $7,000 per ODI and $5,500 per T20I as match fees.

Advertisement

Cummins, who played played 10 Tests, six ODIs and 13 T20Is in 2022, earned $2,293,500 by playing international cricket. Additionally, he was adjudged Player of the Match in one of the Tests where he earned an additional amount of money. Furthermore, he also had an IPL contract of $1.3 million last year.