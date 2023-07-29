Having Earned A$4.8 Million At Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith Bought $6.6 Million Sydney Harbour-View Villa

Star Australian batter Steve Smith is another of those overseas players who have financially benefited a lot from the Indian Premier League. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, he had bought a luxurious house worth $6.6 million in Vaucluse. Part of Rajasthan Royals back then, he was one of the highest earners in their squad.

It is to be noted that Smith is not the only Australian cricketer who invests actively in real estate. His fellow teammates such as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have also bought houses post sumptous IPL deals.

Smith loves living in and around Sydney. According to Realestate.com.au, he owns around nine properties in New South Wales whose combined value is more than $15 million. Even though Smith’s portfolio appears exciting on paper, there is no hiding to the fact that his house in Vaucluse is his most valuable one.

Steve Smith Had Bought $6.6 Million Sydney Harbour-View Villa

Smith’s mansion has a brilliant view of Sydney Harbour, which is an iconic location in the city. Smith always wanted an apartment that he could renovate or rebuild according to his needs and this was the best option for him. This is a four-bedroom, six-bathroom property with all the luxurious amenities.

There is a huge garden area as well with a pool in it. A gym inside the venue helped Smith keep his fitness level intact during the lockdown. There’s also a travertine-tiled outdoor entertaining terrace with a built-in barbecue. The bathrooms have big bathtubs attached along with a steam room.

Born and brought up in New South Wales, Smith has often called Sydney his best place to play the game. Vaucluse, meanwhile, is an eastern suburb in Sydney, located eight km northeast of the Sydney central business district. Moreover, it also has a low violent crime rate and the beaches around it makes it a perfect choice for living.

How Many Seasons Did Steve Smith Play For Rajasthan Royals?

Four (across two stints).

Smith was first bought by the Royals during IPL 2014 auction for a price of INR 4 crore. He was a part of the side for a couple of seasons. With Rajasthan getting banned for a couple of years, Smith represented Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017. He earned INR 4 crore in 2016 and INR 5.5 crore in the 2017. Smith even led Pune to IPL 2017 final.

Ahead of a mega IPL 2018 auction, Royals retained him for a whopping INR 12.5 crore (approx A$ 2.4 million) as he was with them before the ban. He was even set to lead the side, but it wasn’t meant to be. Banned by CA (Cricket Australia) for 12 months because of his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate, Smith wasn’t allowed to partake in the IPL by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

Smith, whose second stint at RR lasted for a couple of seasons in 2019 and 2020, earned a combined sum of A$ 4.8 million. He could have earned A$7.2 million if not for his absence in 2018. He was released ahead of IPL 2021 as the Royals wanted a change in the leadership department.

“The release of Steve Smith was purely based on the fact that we were looking at a new leader,” Zubin Bharucha, the strategy, development and performance director of the Rajasthan Royals said.

In 2021, Smith’s services were acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 crore. He was released in 2022 and remained unsold. It is to be noted that the right-handed batter decided against putting his name for IPL 2023 auction.