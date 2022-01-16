2021-22 Ashes Man of the Series today: Who won the Man of the Series in Australia vs England Ashes 2021?

2021-22 Ashes Man of the Series: The Australian batter won both the Man of the Match and Man of the Series in Hobart today.

During the third day of the fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Hobart, Australia beat England by 146 runs to register a 4-0 series victory.

Chasing a 271-run target, England were bundled out for 124 in 38.5 overs. In what had been the story of the tour for the visitors, England put on display another shambolic batting performance failing to make the most of a 68-run opening partnership between Rory Burns (26) and Zac Crawley (36).

Come on, when it was 68-0, you didn’t really think it was going to happen, did you? — Simon Mann (@Cricket_Mann) January 16, 2022

Despite losing three wickets in a row in the evening session, England were in the game at tea on Sunday. When a couple of decent partnerships were the need of the hour for England to win their first Test match in Australia in over a decade, all they could manage was losing seven wickets in the night session to end up on the losing side yet again.

With bowling figures of 12-5-18-3, Australia fast bowler Scott Boland was the pick of the Australian bowlers on Day 3. Other than Boland, all-rounder Cameron Green and captain Pat Cummins also picked three wickets each.

2021-22 Ashes Man of the Series

Despite being the highest wicket-taker in Ashes 2021-22 even after playing a match less, Cummins wasn’t adjudged the Man of the Series in a series in which he has led Australia for the first time.

Making a comeback into the Test squad, batter Travis Head won both the Man of the Match and Man of the Series at the Bellerive Oval today. Head, who scored his fourth Test century to turn the tables on Day 1, finished the series as the highest run-scorer.

Much like Cummins, Head also played a match less in this series scoring 357 runs in six innings at an average and strike rate of 59.50 and 86.02 respectively including two centuries and a half-century.

“Great to have an impact, I probably look at this [century] one as better [than third Test century in Brisbane]. With the conditions and the team position, pretty special,” Head told Fox Cricket during the post-match presentation ceremony. “I have worked on a lot of things over the last couple of years and did not take my opportunities earlier on in my career.”