23 Months After Rishabh Pant Trolled Him For Appearing Overage On Birthday, Mohammed Shami Opted For A Hair Transplant

In this age where Science and Technology is taking giant, progressive leaps with each passing day, human beings undergoing physical transformation with respect to their appearance is no more a novel phenomenon. India fast bowler Mohammed Shami and his struggles with the receding hairline obviously always had a solution, but for some reason he kept on delaying the procedure until the moment finally arrived some few months ago.

While the exact time period of the hair restoration and transplant procedure is not known, the clinic which Shami opted for his hair treatment has claimed to have successfully carried it out with videos confirming the same.

Interestingly, Shami opted for the decision around two years after India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant had trolled him on his birthday (September 3) with an indirect dig at his hair loss problem.

Mohammed Shami Has Finally Opted For A Hair Transplant

Eugenix Hair Sciences, which has its clinics in three Indian cities namely Gurugram, Mumbai and Bhuvneshwar, had taken to their social media handles around a week ago confirming that Shami had got his hair transplant procedure completed at their clinic recently.

It is worth of a mention that the 32-year-old had a visible receding hairline when he had made his India debut back in 2013 itself. While it was his head’s temple area which was affected back in the day, the hair loss covered the entire crown area as well gradually, as one would have noticed during ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final against Australia a couple of months ago.

As per the Eugenix Hair Sciences website, their team decided to go ahead with the Direct Hair Transplant (DHT) technique, which not only helps restore the hairline but makes sure that the hair’s density and texture matches the remaining natural hair. In fact, Shami’s case was handled by the clinic’s co-founders, Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal, themselves.

“Overall, I felt really good because treatment is one thing, but the behaviour of the staff and the treatment process – everything was very good and all of them were very supportive. Now, let’s observe what happens,” remarked Shami in a video posted by the clinic after the procedure.

The clinic website claims that Shami’s transplanted hair was growing as expected and his hair will be back in its youthful state. One will soon find out the initial results in a week from now, when he will be back in action on the field during Asia Cup 2023.

When Rishabh Pant Trolled Mohammed Shami For Appearing Overage On His 31st Birthday

Pant, who is recovering pretty well after having suffered multiple injuries due to the serious car accident last December, had pulled Shami’s leg on the day of his 31st birthday.

“Mohammed Shami bhai, ball aur umar dono tezi se nikli jaa rahi hai. Happy Birthday! [Brother, both the ball and your age is moving along at a swift pace],” Pant had tweeted back in the day.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MdShami11/status/1434265205295525891?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In reply, Shami had commented that while he couldn’t stop his ball or age from travelling at a swift pace, one can surely get their obesity problem treated, referring to Pant’s bulky physique.

As mentioned above, while Shami will soon be back in action during the intercontinental tournament in Sri Lanka followed by ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at home, Pant might be seen donning the India jersey from next year onwards.