“Oscar nomination incoming”: David Warner shares Shah Rukh Khan Pathan Movie Review by imitating SRK in Instagram post

Apart from his batting skills, Australia batter David Warner is also known for posting hilarious posts across his social media handles. Warner, who has a massive fan base in India due to his numerous visits over the years especially for the Indian Premier League, rarely misses a chance to entertain his fans particularly on Instagram.

With superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starer ‘Pathaan’ being loved by audiences across the globe, Warner perhaps considered it an apt occasion to become an instant source of amazement.

Hence, the 36-year old player not only provided a review of Pathaan but also imitated Khan by editing his own face in the actor’s place from several important sequences of the movie in his latest Instagram video.

David Warner shares Shah Rukh Khan Pathan Movie Review by imitating SRK in Instagram post

Much like a large majority of people in the world, Warner has also expressed admiration of Pathaan labeling Khan to be a “legend” and “icon”. “Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon,” read the caption of Warner’s post on Pathaan. Among Warner’s other recent similar imitations include him emulating Allu Arjun’s character in Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

As expected, Warner’s post allured hilarious comments on the same platform. Some of them are:

Warner, who didn’t perform according to his potential in either the recently concluded Test summer or Big Bash League 2022-23, will next be seen traveling to India for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy consisting of four Test matches starting from February 9.

ALSO READ: Daniel Christian justifies David Warner calling Oliver Davies “Champ” in BBL 12

As far as Pathaan is concerned, with Khan appearing in a lead role after more than four years, the long haul has been worth for everyone. An outright commercial entertainer, Pathaan has smashed various box-office records to be on its way to an all-time blockbuster.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner of Yash Raj Films, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.