Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was the first cricketer to be the most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League auctions twice. He earned a grand sum of INR 30 crore during those two years. However, during his last season in the cash-rich league, he acknowledged that he felt the pressure of the amount spent on him.

Advertisement

During IPL 2014 auction, Singh was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a record-breaking price of INR 14 crore. While Kolkata Knight Riders also did their best to sign him, but it was not meant to be. After a disappointing season with RCB, Singh was released ahead of IPL 2015 auction. Even after not performing well, Singh again managed to fetch a record bid in the subsequent auction.

Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) acquired Singh’s services for as much as INR 16 crore before IPL 2015. Other than Delhi, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Bangalore also tried to bid for him. Astonishingly, RCB put out a bid for INR 15.50 crore despite the fact that they could have retained him for INR 14 crore. Later on, England Test captain Ben Stokes equaled Singh’s record of fetching the most expensive bids in two consecutive IPL auctions.

Advertisement

Singh, who played a total of 155 international matches across formats with former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir, seconded his opinion about money bringing with it an even bigger amount of pressure. Gambhir, who earned the highest amount in IPL 2011 auction, admitted on several occasions that there was pressure to perform because of the amount he was getting for an IPL season.

4 Years After Earning INR 30 Crore In Consecutive IPL Seasons, Yuvraj Singh Had Acknowledged The Pressure Of Money

Speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports Network before the start of MI’s second IPL 2019 match against RCB, Yuvraj Singh acknowledged that he was under a lot of pressure post record bids. During IPL 2019 auction, Mumbai acquired to buy Singh for his base price of INR 1 crore.

“Those years when I used to get good money for the IPL, there was more pressure then. There’s less pressure now. So, I guess pretty happy I got the opportunity to play this year for Mumbai and looking forward to the season.”

After a disastrous IPL 2018 campaign, Singh had a terrific start to his IPL 2019 campaign. He smashed a brilliant half-century against Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium. Fans around the world erupted at watching Singh’s return to form. It is to be noted that it was the southpaw’s first IPL half-century after 2017.

In the game against RCB, Singh smashed three sixes off spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. However, he failed to carry forward his momentum for the rest of the season. Even though Indians lifted the trophy that year, Singh was dropped midway from the Playing XI. This proved to be his last dance in the IPL.

Advertisement

With respect to the price tag, uncapped all-rounder Rahul Tewatia once shared a completely different opinion as compared to both established cricketers such as Singh and Gambhir. Tewatia, who hit a bumper jackpot during IPL 2022 auction, had stated that the financial element won’t play any part in his head.

How Much Has Yuvraj Singh Earned In IPL Auctions?

Yuvraj, who never really dominated the IPL like he should’ve because of his potential, represented a total of six teams across a 12-season career. As far as the total salary from these 12 seasons is concerned, the two-time World Cup-winner earned a sumptuous INR 84.59 crore from the biggest T20 league across the globe.

Advertisement