7 Months After Trying Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Hook Step, Virat Kohli Shakes Leg To ‘Kutu Ma Kutu’

Former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted dancing to the tunes of a popular Nepali song during the fifth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Kohli, who has a soft corner for both singing and dancing even on a cricket ground, didn’t even try to practice self-restraint upon listening to what might have been a new song for him.

Taking into consideration his stature, anything which Kohli does on a cricket field gets noticed without an element of surprise. Hence, it is totally understandable as to why his latest dance videos are already viral across social media platforms.

Kohli, who was seen responding exceedingly well to the musical tunes being played by live bands during the tour of West Indies earlier this year, was in his groove during the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match against Australia in Indore as well.

Less than three weeks before in the same series and around seven months ago from now, Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had emulated superstar Shah Rukh Khan by nailing the hook step of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ (2023). A few days later, the pair’s dance steps had received validation from Khan himself.

Virat Kohli Shakes Leg To ‘Kutu Ma Kutu’ At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

It all happened during the first drinks break of the match when the DJ present at the stadium had played a popular Nepali song titled ‘Kutu Ma Kutu’ from Asim Shah’s ‘Dui Rupaiyan’ (2017).

Already enthralled by a monumental occasion of their cricketers playing against India for the first time, Nepali fans were ecstatic at hearing a song of their choice was like icing on the cake. It is worth noting that the DJ has mostly played Hindi songs during this tournament.

Kohli, who perhaps couldn’t resist from showing-off his moves, danced around his fielding position at a time when captain Rohit Sharma was setting the field before the resumption of play on a Monday evening.

Fan Suggests Virat Kohli To Focus On Fielding

A similar video was uploaded on the same platform by another user but with a completely different intention. With a username of @Harshjindal22_, the user adviced Kohli to focus on fielding before participating in less important activities.

For those who don’t know, a primary reason behind this advice was Kohli’s drop catch on the seventh ball of the match. Fielding at short cover, Kohli had denied pacer Mohammed Siraj a first-ball wicket after he dropped an archetype sitter to hand a massive reprieve to Nepal wicket-keeper batter Aasif Sheikh (58).

In fact, Kohli was the second of three Indian fielders who dropped simple catches in the first 30 minutes of the match. While Kohli followed batter Shreyas Iyer, he was followed by wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan in what was a highly sloppy period of play by Indian standards.