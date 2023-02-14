“Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja”: Shah Rukh Khan’s thumbs up to Virat Kohli and R Jadeja’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan song hook step

Be it in cinema halls or among social media discussions, Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ doesn’t seem to be stopping. On the verge of completing three weeks, the record-breaking movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles has become an outright fan-favourite.

Having already collected in vicinity of INR 1,000 crore across the globe, it doesn’t look that Pathaan’s money-minting process will stop in the near future. The euphoria around one of the most successful Hindi movies of all-time can be judged from the fact that even cricketers haven’t been able to resist the temptation to not only watch the movie but also copy certain scenes and dance steps lately.

It was during the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this month that the Indian cricketers had watched the movie together in Ahmedabad. While Australia batter David Warner had emulated Shah Rukh Khan’s scenes from the movie on Instagram previously, India batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had attempted the viral hook step of the title song of the movie named ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

Shah Rukh Khan’s thumbs up to Virat Kohli and R Jadeja’s ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song hook step

Kohli and Jadeja’s dance step has managed to come to the notice of Khan. Having made a successful comeback in a lead role after four years, Khan thrived on the back of conducting “#AskSRK” sessions on Twitter in the build-up to the movie.

It was during such a session that a fan asked Khan’s opinion on Kohli and Jadeja’s dance. Known for his humbleness, Khan acknowledged the cricketers doing a better job than him and that he was ready to learn from them.

They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Readers must note that Kohli and Jadeja had performed the dance step during the recently concluded first Test match against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

India, who had won the first match by an innings and 132 runs, will be hosting Australia for the second Test in Delhi from February 17 onward.