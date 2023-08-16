$8 Million Worth Ishan Kishan, Second-Most Expensive Indian Player In IPL Auction, Was Once Accused Of Stealing A Hotel Telephone

Imagine the embarrassment for someone playing competitive cricket for over half-a-decade and having plied his trade across six IPL seasons being accused of stealing a hotel telephone! India and Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan was once indicted for this very charge, which was nothing but the result of a prank.

This well plotted mischievous act was the brainchild of MI bowling coach Shane Bond and their strength and conditioning coach Paul Chapman. Hilariously enough, the two coaches had aced the art of scaring the crap out of other players as well in the past. Thus, the well choreographed act involved the collusion of the hotel staff as well, with the poor wicket-keeper batter left all alone pleading for his innocence.

Ishan Kishan Was Once Accused Of Stealing A Hotel Telephone

Kishan, who used to earn INR 6.2 crore for representing MI at the IPL during the time, was understandably worried upon being caught with a hotel property in spite of carrying two personal mobile phones with him.

The details of the incident was revealed by India and MI captain Rohit Sharma, during an interaction with popular Youtuber Vikram Sathaye a year ago.

“We were sitting at the lounge, and the two (Bond and Chapman) had pulled out the wires of the telephone there and kept in inside Ishan Kishan’s bag. He (Ishan) was then stopped by the security people who began questioning him as to where he was taking the hotel telephone along, while accusing him of theft. He was completely shocked and was like, ‘Why would I take it? I already have two mobile phones with me!’ “After he had a hard time with the security men, we later came to know that Paul Chapman and Bond had colluded with the hotel staff and had instructed them to threaten him with a jail sentence. Afterwards, Ishan had to call the manager up and explain him the entire incident. Even our manager knew about the prank and finally settled the entire matter!”.

What All Consists Of Ishan Kishan’s Net Worth?

Apart from the income via endorsement of various brands such as CEAT, Noise headphones, Manyavar, Oppo, RBI, Blitzpools, Opposite India, and Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), Ishan also gets a hefty amount from his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. Also, his grade C contact with the BCCI fetches him INR 1 crore annually.

Moreover, he is also the owner of a few luxury cars including the Ford Mustang GT, BMW 5 series, and a Mercedes Benz C – Class. (For additional information on his cars, click here).

Having earned a jaw-dropping contract sum of INR 15.25 crore during the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022 has taken his total net worth to around $8 million or approximately INR 60 crore.

Ishan Kishan Is Second-Most Expensive Indian Player In IPL Auction History

Having not been included in MI’s list of retained players ahead of the players auction last year, Kishan had no option but to register his name at an IPL auction after four seasons. He was hence, available at his base price of INR 2 crore.

The interested parties were in action right away. As expected, the Indians got themselves involved in the bidding war right away and brushed aside Punjab Kings after a few initial bids. Gujarat Titans then showcased their serious intentions as the amount went past the 13 crore mark. With MI in no mood to give up, Sunrisers Hyderabad then joined the battle.

However, MI stayed put and sealed the deal at INR 15.25 crore. What it meant was that Ishan Kishan had become the second-most expensive Indian player at an IPL auction after former India batter Yuvraj Singh, who was roped in by Delhi Daredevils at INR 16 crore ahead of IPL 2015 auction.