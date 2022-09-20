Aaron Finch highest score in T20: Aaron Finch vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar Head to Head in T20 record

Aaron Finch highest score in T20: The battle between Aaron Finch and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be an interesting one to watch out.

Australian T20I captain Aaron Finch recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket to focus on the T20 format of the game. He will be leading the Australian team in the T20 World Cup, and the upcoming series against India will be important for him to regain some form.

Finch said that his one eye is on the T20 World Cup, and the Australian team will try different combinations against India in order to finalize their combination for the T20 World Cup. A total of four regulars of the Australian playing 11 are not a part of the touring party.

Aaron Finch highest score in T20

Aaron Finch has the record of scoring the highest individual score in the T20I format. He smashed that record in the 3rd T20I between Australia and Zimbabwe in 2018. Australia batted first in that game, where Finch scored 172 runs in 76 balls with the help of 10 sixes and 16 boundaries.

Finch opened with D’arcy Short in that match, and both of them combined for an opening partnership of 223 runs in that match. In the end, Australia won the match by 100 runs at the end.

Aaron Finch’s record-breaking 172 against Zimbabwe has been named the ICC Men’s T20I Performance of the Year 2018!#ICCAwards 🏆| Watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GQOh8kdWfz — ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2019

Aaron Finch vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar Head to Head in T20 record

Finch’s struggles against inswingers are in front of everyone, and especially in the initial overs, he struggles against the ball coming in. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is famous for his in-swingers, and India will definitely unleash him in the opening over against the Australian captain.

If we look at the T20 Head to Head record, it proves that Bhuvneshwar has troubled Finch in the T20 format. Finch has scored 52 runs in 57 balls against Bhuvneshwar at a nominal strike-rate of 91.22. Kumar has been able to dismiss Finch three times in the process.

The kind of form in which Finch is in right now, the battle between him against Bhuvneshwar will again be an interesting battle to watch out for.