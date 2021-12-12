Mick Schumacher will be the only driver representing Haas in the 2021 season finale after Nikita Mazepin tests positive for Covid- 19

Nikita Mazepin will not compete in the season finale after testing positive after on-site testing at the Yas Marina Circuit

Although reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi has travelled with the team to Abu Dhabi, he will not be taking part in the race as per the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, “There will be no replacement driver in accordance with article 31.1 which prohibits any driver from starting the race who has not taken part in at least one practice session.”

Thus the team will only be running one car for the final race of the year driven by the son of 7 times World Champion Michael Schumacher.

Hi, everyone! Sorry to report I’ve had a positive Covid test. Feeling totally fine but won’t be able to race today. Wishing all my fellow drivers a fantastic end to the season and sending thanks and love to everyone for their support. 🙏❤️ — Nikita Mazepin (@nikita_mazepin) December 12, 2021

The FIA, Formula 1, and Haas F1 Team issued a joint statement regarding the Russian driver:

Also Read: AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly bewildered after missing out on Abu Dhabi Q3

” The FIA, Formula 1 and Haas F1 Team dan today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, he will take no further part in this Event. All contacts have been declared.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Nikita Mazepin is physically well, having been asymptomatic: The Haas statement reads

In addition, Haas made the following statement: “Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned.

“Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing.”

Also Read: Max Verstappen in an explosive rant against Lewis Hamilton ahead of the gigantic title clash at Abu Dhabi

Mick Schumacher will be the sole Haas driver representing the team this weekend and looks to capitalize after crashing out early at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend.