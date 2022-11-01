Adelaide Cricket Ground pitch report for IND vs BAN T20: Adelaide Oval pitch batting or bowling for tomorrow match

With majority of the top-ranked teams in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 finding themselves on a nervy edge in the race towards the semi-final stage, team India are perhaps in control of the proceedings as things stand at present, thanks to their near improbable victory against Pakistan during their opening match at the MCG.

With a couple of ‘Super 12 Group 2’ matches remaining for each of the six teams in it, India will now take on Bangladesh next at the Adelaide Oval tomorrow to nearly seal that semi-final spot.

As for Bangladesh, who are also tied alongside India with 4 points in the table, will have to really bring out their ‘A’ game to get the better of their Asian rivals.

On the match eve however, their skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan explicably termed India as the favorites to win the contest, while also hoping from his team to give it their all to cause an upset at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Both the teams last faced each other in a T20I fixture almost three years ago at Nagpur, in November 2019.

Adelaide Cricket Ground pitch report for IND vs BAN T20

The Adelaide Oval has only hosted a total of five T20I till date, with the last one being the Australia versus Sri Lanka encounter during which the hosts had posted a mammoth total of 233/2, to ultimately win the match by 134 runs.

Traditionally a good batting surface, the average score after a total of 84 T20s at the Adelaide Oval pitch reads 161.6 runs, which might well prove to be a winning total batting first, considering the bigger boundary dimensions especially straight of the wicket.

Moreover, 164 is the average score during the first innings at this venue since the 2019-20 season of Big Bash League (BBL), with captains likely to bat first post winning the Toss tomorrow.

However, with the weather conditions not looking promising at all, the overcast conditions might tempt the bowlers to take the field first as well.