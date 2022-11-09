“Adelaide is one ground where you need to find out different ways”: Rohit Sharma believes Adelaide Oval boundary length will play critical role in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi final

The stage is set for the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Rohit Sharma came in front of the press ahead of the semi-final, and he talked about a lot of topics including the dimensions of the Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide Oval has been a really good hunting ground for the batters and considering the quality of batters in both ranks, this game may produce a high-scoring encounter. Even Virat Kohli has said that he feels like he is playing at his home ground while playing in Adelaide.

Ahead of the semi-final, India suffered a couple of injury scares in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma said that he is for the match, but there is no official update on the injury of Virat so far.

Rohit Sharma believes Adelaide Oval boundary length will play critical role

Indian captain Rohit Sharma addressed the press ahead of the match against England, where he talked about the dimensions of the ground. He said that the ground in Dubai last year was almost even as per the dimensions, but the same is not the case here in Australia.

The Australian ground possesses different challenges as the dimensions here are quite varying. Adelaide Oval’s side boundaries are very small, whereas the mid-wicket and straight boundaries are quite big. Rohit said the dimensions of the Adelaide Oval will play a crucial part in the semi-final match.

“That’s one of the challenges you have in this tournament. In Dubai, the dimension of the ground was almost the same. Here it is different in different games,” Rohit Sharma said.

“Adelaide is one ground where you need to find out different ways. The side boundaries are smaller here. Melbourne was totally different.”

Rohit Sharma on importance of knockout matches

Rohit Sharma also talked about the importance of doing well in knockout matches. He said that it is very important to win the knockouts, but one bad game cannot define the tournament of the side. Rohit insists that the team Indian will try to play at their best to get a result, but if turns out to be a bad match, it will not define their campaign.

“It is important to do well in that knockout game but it doesn’t define you in one particular game,” Rohit Sharma added.

“Tomorrow we will have to play well to get the result. If you do well in knockout games then it gives you confidence. One bad game in knockout can’t truly define you.”