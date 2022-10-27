Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 record head to head: AFG vs IRE head to head in T20 history

AFG vs IRE head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup match.

Teams, which haven’t played against each other much, often face each other in ICC T20 World Cups. Having said that, that is far away from being the case before an Afghanistan-Ireland T20I in Melbourne tomorrow.

First of the last double-header day at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium, a match expected to be affected by rain will hold tremendous importance for both these teams.

A match which is in the winning competence for both Afghanistan and Ireland is anticipated to be a close contest. Readers must note that Afghanistan are at the bottom of Group 1 points table after losing one of their two matches. Ireland, on the other hand, are on the fourth position (above Australia) after defeating England at the same venue yesterday.

Although Afghanistan have had a significant edge over Ireland in this format in the past, Ireland were on the winning side of in the last T20I and series against Afghanistan. For the unversed, the Irish had registered a 3-2 series victory against the Afghan at home just over a couple of months ago.

AFG vs IRE head to head in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 23

Matches won by AFG: 16

Matches won by IRE: 7

Matches played at a neutral venue: 16 (AFG 12, IRE 4)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 0 (AFG 0, IRE 0)

AFG average score against IRE: 157

IRE average score against AFG: 142

Most runs for AFG: 466 (Hazratullah Zazai)

Most runs for IRE: 614 (Paul Stirling)

Most wickets for AFG: 37 (Rashid Khan)

Most wickets for IRE: 13 (Josh Little)

Most catches for AFG: 16 (Mohammad Nabi)

Most catches for IRE: 14 (George Dockrell)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).