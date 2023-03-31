Ahmedabad Ground Pitch Report: Is GT vs CSK Today’s Pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium for Batting or Bowling?

Around one lakh spectators are expected to grace the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight, as the much-anticipated 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick-start, with the opening match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

The fans were notified with a couple of rather worrying pieces of information yesterday. While it was raining at the match venue in Ahmedabad on the match eve, a few reports mentioned that Dhoni might well sit out of the tournament opener.

However, much to the delight of the fans while there are minimal chances of rain tonight at Ahmedabad, Dhoni is well and truly fit to play as confirmed by CSK’s CEO to ESPNcricnfo.

In the absence of a genuine international fast bowler, CSK will yet again rely on their rich pool of allrounders to deliver for them. Despite their death bowling being one of the reasons for an ordinary performance last year, they have done very little to address the same, and it will be interesting to see who Dhoni trusts with the responsibility to perform this challenging job.

Gujarat, on the other hand, except for a couple of changes are likely to go in with the same side akin the previous year, with Kane Williamson as the invaluable addition to perhaps play the role of an able anchor this time around.

Ahmedabad Ground Pitch Report

The fresh pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonigt, is highly likely to assist the batters as the even bounce on offer would help them play their strokes through the line.

During the previous T20 match here last month, Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill had smashed his maiden T20I century, as India piled on 234 runs on the board batting first against New Zealand on a wonderful track for the batters.

As for the bowlers, it will be the pacers who will fancy their chances with the new ball, as the pitch will provide them with ample bounce and carry. During the aforementioned T20I, fast and medium pacers had scalped 12 of the 14 wickets which had fallen.

All in all, one can expect a high-scoring match tonight, with the dew not likely to mark its presence as well.

Notable absentees for CSK and GT tomorrow

CSK’s best bowler during the previous season Mukesh Choudhary has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a back injury, while the Sri Lankan bowlers in Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana are presently unavailable due to national duty.

Pace bowling allrounder Sisanda Magala will also be unavailable, as he is part of the South African squad which will take on Netherlands in the imminent ODI series.

As for the Titans, they will be without the services of their Proteas batter David Miller, who is also part of the Proteas squad.