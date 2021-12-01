Lucknow IPL team coach: Who will be the head coach of Lucknow team for IPL 2022?

Lucknow IPL team coach: The new IPL franchise is reportedly in talks with top coaches as they are set to make their IPL debut in 2022.

After perhaps spending scores of hours in brainstorming as to who and how many players should be retained ahead of the mega auctions, the eight IPL franchises have selected a total of 27 players (19 Indian and eight overseas) to end the retention event for IPL 2022.

While players will receive a combined sum of INR 256 Crores in salaries, INR 269.5 Crores is the total sum which will be deducted from the purses of these franchises.

With some big names omitted as well by the franchises, it now gives an opportunity to the new entrants- Lucknow and Ahmedabad to draft three players each from a myriad of options, with a careful analysis and proper negotiation based on their requirements ahead of the the auction next year. The deadline for the same is December 25, 2021.

Along with the players, the two new franchises would also have to rope in their team of support staff beginning with the imperative position of the head coach.

As per the Cricket website Cricbuzz, Trevor Bayliss and Andy Flower, the head coaches of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Punjab Kings (PBKS) respectively, have resigned from their positions just a day after the eight IPL teams announced their set of retained players.

“It is correct, Andy (Flower) has left Punjab Kings. He wanted to explore other opportunities and we respect that,” Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia told Cricbuzz on Tuesday (November 30).

As per the above mentioned source, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team management have also confirmed that Trevor Bayliss has relinquished from his position as well.

“He (Trevor Bayliss) has moved on and we’ll announce the new coach soon,” an SRH official said.

Now, as per the recent reports, both Bayliss and Flower are in talks with the Lucknow franchise for the position of head coach in their debut IPL season.

Trevor Bayliss had previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles – in 2012 and 2014. Post that, he also coached the England men’s Cricket team to the Ashes victory followed by the World Cup title in 2019.

Andy Flower, on the other hand, was the head coach of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) under Anil Kumble.

As per Cricbuzz, apart from the above two, South Africa’s Gary Kirsten- the former Indian men’s team coach from their victorious 2011 World Cup campaign, along with Daniel Vettori- former New Zealand skipper who had also briefly coached Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past are also in contention for the post.

Having reportedly roped in KL Rahul as their skipper for their debut IPL season, the Sanjiv-Goenka-led Lucknow franchise were also accused by the Punjab and Hyderabad IPL teams for ‘poaching’ their players before the retention deadline date.

