Cricket

IPL 2022 draft date: When is IPL 2022 draft deadline date for Ahmedabad and Lucknow teams?

IPL 2022 draft date: When is IPL 2022 draft deadline date for Ahmedabad and Lucknow teams?
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“Hakeem Olajuwon is the greatest defender in NBA history, not Draymond Green!”: Nick Wright goes in on the Warriors forward for claiming to be the greatest defender ever
Next Article
"Michael Jordan could've easily had 9 MVPs": The Bulls legend had ridiculous stats in each and every full season he played with Chicago
Cricket Latest News
IPL 2022 draft date: When is IPL 2022 draft deadline date for Ahmedabad and Lucknow teams?
IPL 2022 draft date: When is IPL 2022 draft deadline date for Ahmedabad and Lucknow teams?

IPL 2022 draft date: As per reports, the draft deadline date for Lucknow and Ahmedabad…