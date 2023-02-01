Ahmedabad Stadium average score T20: Narendra Modi Stadium average score T20 and highest successful run chase

The series-decider of the 3-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After a couple of tough batting tracks, the pitch in Ahmedabad is expected to be a belter.

Team India have struggled in the batting department, and the pressure of playing Prithvi Shaw is certainly building. Suryakumar Yadav has been the most consistent batter for India in the T20Is, and he will again have a lot of burden on his shoulders. The spinners of the side have been great so far.

The Blackcaps have impressed everyone in the series so far. On the pitches, where spinners have done well, this team has shown how to fight. On a track like Ahmedabad, they will be a team to beat in this match.

Ahmedabad Stadium average score T20

Ahmedabad’s pitch has always been loved by the batters, and the dew factor in this match will make their job even easier. A total of 6 T20Is have been played here where the average 1st innings score has been 174 runs. Out of 6 matches, 3 are won by the chasing teams and 3 are won by the teams batting first.

In overall T20s, the average 1st innings score here is 160 runs. So, it is certain that the audience can expect a brilliant encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium highest successful run chase

The highest successful run-chase in Ahmedabad in T20Is has been achieved by India against England in 2021. England scored 164/6 in the 1st innings, where Jason Roy played a knock of 46 runs. India chased the target in just 17.5 overs with 7 wickets to spare courtesy of half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli.

In overall T20s, Delhi Capitals chased the target of 167 runs against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. Punjab Kings scored 166/6 where Mayank Agarwal played a fine knock of 99 runs. Shikhar Dhawan’s half-century ensured an easy win for Delhi Capitals in the end by 7 wickets.